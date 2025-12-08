Provogue Launches India's First 'Design-it-Yourself' Luggage Range - Myn by Provogue at Jaigarh Heritage Festival

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 8: Provogue India, the Lifestyle Partner of the Jaigarh Heritage Festival 2025, announced the launch of MYN by Provogue, India's first design-it-yourself luggage platform. The innovative initiative empowers travellers to personalise their luggage with unique designs, themes, and artwork allowing them to express their identity, passions, and personal style wherever they go.

As part of this launch, Provogue also introduced the MYN Heritage Limited Edition Collection, co-created with the Jaigarh Heritage Festival. The collection draws inspiration from Rajasthan's royal artistry and cultural motifs, blending tradition with contemporary aesthetics. The collection was introduced in the esteemed presence of HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur and other key dignitaries. The collection received immense appreciation from HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh describing it as "a beautiful collection."

Through this collaboration, Provogue aims to bring a fresh cultural narrative to the travel lifestyle space offering modern travellers the opportunity to carry a piece of India's regal heritage with them. This launch represents a significant step in travel fashion, where personal expression meets innovative, design-led craftsmanship.

Speaking on the occasion, Pravin Prabhakar, CEO, Provogue India, said, "Provogue, in collaboration with the Jaigarh Heritage Festival, is proud to introduce the Limited Edition MYN Jaigarh Heritage Collection, a curation that brings Rajasthan's cultural richness into the modern travel lifestyle. Today's travellers seek more than functionality; they look for travel gear that mirrors their personal style and individuality. Under the new management, our vision is to lead the evolution of travel by making it a seamless blend of style, functionality, and self-expression and this launch is a meaningful step forward on that journey."

Provogue is a leading travel lifestyle brand with a strong legacy of over 28 years in India's fashion industry. Rooted in a rich fashion legacy, the brand brings a style-driven approach to travel gear for today's style-conscious consumers. Its portfolio includes premium luggage, backpacks, and travel accessories that seamlessly combine contemporary style with durable functionality. With innovation at its core and fashion in its DNA, Provogue continues to redefine modern travel empowering people to move with confidence and individuality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor