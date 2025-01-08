Proxgy Launches Bands to Convert any Helmet into AC Helmet and Smart Helmet

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana)[India], January 8: In a groundbreaking move to enhance safety, productivity, and comfort for millions of industrial workers across key industries, Proxgy, backed by marquee investors including Ajinkya Rahane, Nikhil Kamath, and Suniel Shetty following its recent Series A funding, has unveiled two new revolutionary products: the Hat+ Band and the ProHat Band. These innovative devices transform standard industrial helmets into advanced AC Helmets and Smart Helmets for comfort and connectivity, aiming to enhance the lives of industrial workers worldwide working in harsh environments.

The Hat+ Band is a first-of-its-kind solution that converts any standard industrial helmet into an air-conditioned protective device. Designed specifically for workers in high-temperature environments such as mines, road construction, tunnels, factories, and policing, the Hat+ ™ Band offers unparalleled comfort, enabling workers to focus on their tasks without the distraction of extreme heat. With 8-10 hours of battery backup, this lightweight and affordable device ensures uninterrupted cooling throughout demanding work shifts.

Proxy's second launch, the ProHat™ Band takes safety and connectivity to a new level by transforming ordinary helmets into smart helmets. Equipped with cutting-edge features like audio/video conferencing, 4G and BLE connectivity, and AI-powered edge processing, the ProHat Band enables real-time communication and situational awareness for industrial workers. Whether it's remote collaboration or on-site hazard detection, this innovative product ensures workers stay connected and protected without compromising on cost or usability.

Priced under INR 9,990, both the Hat+ Band and the ProHat Band are designed to be accessible to workers and businesses alike. Unlike traditional AC helmets, which are often prohibitively expensive and can't be reused across shifts, and are rarely offered to ground-level workers, these bands retrofit seamlessly onto any off-the-shelf industrial helmet, democratizing safety and comfort for the blue-collar workforce worldwide.

Speaking at the launch event, Pulkit Ahuja, Proxgy's Founder and CEO mentioned "the inspiration for these products came directly from the field". A few months ago when Proxgy was in the midst of doing market surveys serving the blue collar workforce with their SmartHat smart safety helmets, the team engaged with on-ground workers to understand their needs better. "The workers shared a common concern: AC helmets were too expensive, and most business owners wouldn't provide them," Ahuja recalls. "We saw an opportunity to create affordable, adaptable solutions that address real problems. The Hat+ and ProHat Bands are Made in India solutions and a testament to our commitment to empowering workers and bridging the technological gap in industrial sectors."

By providing industrial workers with cost-effective, easy-to-use tools, Proxgy continues its mission of enhancing workplace safety and efficiency. These innovations align with the company's broader vision of empowering blue-collar industries through technology - a vision that has already gained traction with Proxgy emerging as a leader with its wearable Industrial IoT devices designed for key industries such as Oil & Gas, Mining, Security, Policing, Manufacturing, Inspections, Safety and Construction sectors.

Both the Hat+ Band and the ProHat Band are now available for pre-order, with shipments commencing next month. Proxgy invited businesses, industry leaders, and safety officers to explore these transformative products and redefine their workforce's operational efficiency.

