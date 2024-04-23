PRSI felicitates One Leg Uday on NPR Day

ATK

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23: Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Kolkata Chapter, felicitated Uday Kumar, the runner and mountaineer, for exhibiting exceptional resilience and determination by conquering Mount Rhenock despite facing his 91% disability on National Public Relations Day. To commemorate this day, PRSI, Kolkata Chapter, in association with The Heritage Academy, Kolkata felicitated 16 students from different universities across Bengal, which include Visva Bharati University, Jadavpur University, the University of North Bengal, Darjeeling Hills University, St. Xavier's University, and many others who achieved top marks in PR papers in their post graduation courses.

The event was graced by eminent personalities such as Swami Vedatitananda, Correspondent, Ramakrishna Mission Shilpamandira, Belur Math; Tarun Goswami, Senior Jounalist; and Pradip Kumar Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Kalyan Bharati Trust. They discussed and shared their thoughts on the theme of this year's National PR Day, which was 'Sanatan Values and Emerging India: Role of Public Relations'. Subhash Mohanti, Vice Chairman, PRSI, Kolkata Chapter, was also present there.

Soumyajit Mahapatra, Chairman, PRSI Kolkata Chapter, shared his insights to motivate the students to excel in their academic pursuits, strengthening a culture of excellence and dedication among the industry's future leaders.

