PRSI Kolkata Chapter Announces BrandEdge 3.0: Pioneering Brand Growth Leveraging Technology

New Delhi [India], July 10: Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Kolkata Chapter is thrilled to announce BrandEdge 3.0, the premier programme for the industry professionals dedicated to build a sustainable future for the event fraternity. This groundbreaking event will delve into how advanced technology can drive brand growth while minimizing environmental impact.

BrandEdge 3.0 will bring together industry leaders, tech innovators, and sustainability advocates to discuss and showcase the latest advancements in AI, blockchain, and IoT. These technologies are revolutionizing branding strategies, making them more effective and eco-friendly.

Attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup of speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to empower them to create impactful and eco-conscious events. The event will explore how advanced technology can be utilized to enhance brand growth and sustainability simultaneously.

Soumyajit Mahapatra, Chairman, PRSI Kolkata chapter said, 'we are excited to bring together the brightest minds in the industry to discuss how we can drive brand growth through advanced technology while also minimizing our environmental footprint.' He further added 'BrandEdge 3.0 is a platform for learning, collaboration, and innovation, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the event industry.'

Highlights of BrandEdge 3.0 include:

Headliner: Hear from leading experts on the latest trends and innovations in AI, blockchain, and IoT.

Panel Discussions: Engage with industry leaders and sustainability advocates in discussions on the future of the event industry.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals and expand your network within the industry.

Stay tuned for further announcements about the lineup of speakers and detailed agenda for BrandEdge 3.0. Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation in the event industry and contribute to a more sustainable future.

