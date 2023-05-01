PRSI to organize Tech-Focused Workshops

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 1 (/ATK): The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Kolkata Chapter hosted its 53rd Annual General Meeting and elected a new seven-member executive committee for 2023-2025.

The new executive committee comprises Soumyajit Mahapatra as Chairman, Subhash Mohanti as Vice Chairman, Chitralekha Banerjee as Secretary, Nirmal Chatterjee as Joint Secretary, and Shalini Mukherjee as Treasurer. Sandeep Sengupta and Hrithik Lall have been elected as members of the executive committee.

During the meeting, Kishan Kumar Kejriwal, Samir Goswami, Biswajit Matilal, Rajiv Soni, and Rita Das were felicitated for their contribution to society.

The new committee has pledged to orgze more technology-oriented communication workshops and seminars in the future to enhance the skills of professionals and students.

