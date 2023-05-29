Public demand prompts Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to extend its art and crafts exhibition, SWADESH

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Monday said it decided to extend Reliance Foundation's its art and crafts exhibition, SWADESH due to overwhelming public response.

The exhibition is an experience zone offering visitors a unique journey of watching and interacting with skilled expert artisans from famed traditional art forms such as Pichwai, Tanjore, Pattachitra, weaves from Patola, Venkatgiri, Benaras, Paithan and Kashmir and Blue Pottery from Jaipur among others, according to a statement from Reliance Foundation.

Craftspersons at work - on traditional looms making carpets and saris, using vegetable inks and needles to create paintings - while interacting with audience, have created a unique and much-appreciated experience for visitors to the Centre. According to the statement, this has elevated the pristine appeal of the craft to a performing arts experience.

"India's artisans are the pride of our country. Their arts and crafts are integral to our culture. It has been an honour for us at the NMACC to offer them a global platform to showcase their skill and talent, honed and passed down over generations," said Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

"It gives me the greatest joy to see the attention and appreciation they have received in abundance from our Indian and international guests. I cherished my interactions with them, and it was overwhelming to hear their stories and see their extraordinary passion towards their craft. SWADESH is a celebration of our heritage, and I hope it marks a new beginning of respect, recognition, and sustenance for our artisans," she added.

Ever since the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opened to the world, visitors have been appreciating many aspects about the Centre and its offerings.

The SWADESH experience zone recreated the traditional artists' space with beautifully designed stalls for the Cultural Centre audience to not only watch the skilled artisans at work but also buy their works, the statement said.

Originally scheduled as a three-day event till April 2, this has now been extended due to the overwhelming admiration of the artisans, visible in the extensive footfalls and daily number of orders placed with the artisans, the entire proceeds of which goes to the artisans themselves.

In the extended exhibition, the additions include Palagai Padam - Tanjore Painting from Tamil Nadu, Venkatagiri Weaves from Andhra Pradesh, Patola Weaves from Gujarat, and Tholu Bommalata Leather Shadow Puppetry from Andhra Pradesh, according to the statement.

