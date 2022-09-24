Puma Celebrates its 74th Birthday with Pop Icon & Brand Ambassador Harrdy Sandhu

Harrdy Sandhu at PUMA Store in DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram

September 24, 2022: Sports Brand PUMA India hosted Meet & Greet with Indian popstar, actor & brand ambassador Harrdy Sandhu, as part of its 74th Birthday Bash at DLF Cyber Hub in Delhi-NCR on Friday. Celebrating PUMA’s legacy, the buzzing evening witnessed a camaraderie of fashion, style and sports.

It was Harrdy’s first public appearance as PUMA’s brand’s ambassador and it was as thrilling as it gets. In August, PUMA and Harrdy had converted their long-term friendship into partnership. Interestingly, Harrdy had launched PUMA’s experiential store at Cyber Hub as a celebrity guest around the same time a year ago.

Harrdy Sandhu, PUMA brand ambassador and Indian popstar, said, “While my voice defines my art, my style defines my personality and PUMA is playing an integral part in driving my music and fashion journey. As a brand ambassador, I am excited to revel in the brand’s 74th birthday. PUMA and I look forward to creating several entertaining experiences for our consumers over the next few months.”

Commenting on the occasion of the brand’s 74th Birthday, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director at PUMA India and Southeast Asia, said, “As a brand, PUMA is always looking to indulge their consumers, and on its 74th Birthday, what better way to celebrate than with our newest ambassador and pop icon Harrdy Sandhu. Many more to come!”

PUMA is celebrating the global brand’s 74th birthday in India with multiple mini events across key stores to spread the cheer in the country this week. Influencers have joined the PUMA party and are thronging its stores to create exclusive social media content.

PUMA stores are indulging consumers with experientials and special offers, making the sports brand’s birthday celebrations an absolute delight! Games themed around the brand logo such as Pin-The-Cat’s-Tail and Treasure Hunt are being organised for shoppers to play and win rewards at the stores. The brand’s native digital platforms PUMA App and PUMA.com are adding extra zing to the bash by giving its users offers to enjoy the celebration weekend which culminates this Sunday.

