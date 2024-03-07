Pune E-Stock Broking IPO Subscription: Price Band, GMP, Key Dates, and More Details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 7, 2024 11:14 AM2024-03-07T11:14:47+5:302024-03-07T11:16:05+5:30
The initial public offering for Pune E-Stock Broking IPO opens for subscription today (March 7). The price band of the issue has been set in the range of ₹78 to ₹83 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. The IPO will close on March 12 and the lot size consists of 1,600 shares in which investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO Company details
Pune E-Stock brokerage Ltd is a corporate brokerage business which provides its clients with a platform for trading Equity, Futures & Options, Currency, and Commodities with the Stock Exchange.
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO details
The IPO is worth ₹38.23 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 4,606,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component as this is completely a fresh issue. In the IPO, not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Registrar
The registrar for the Pune E-Stock Broking IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. The book running lead manager is Share India Capital Services Private Limited and the market maker is Share India Securities.
