Punjab Floods: United Sikhs Emergency Response Teams rescue people in flood-affected area

Chandigarh (India), July 13: United Sikhs have swiftly mobilized their Emergency Response Teams to provide assistance to the flood-affected communities in Mohali, Rupnagar, Sangrur, Ludhiana and other affected areas. With the submergence of several regions in Panjab, the teams are on the ground providing emergency assistance to the people impacted. The on-ground evaluation is also identifying the immediate needs of the people to provide targeted assistance efficiently.



Speaking about the aid, Gurvinder Singh, UNITED SIKHS International Humanitarian Aid Director of United Sikhs, said, “Punjab is passing through a tough time due to flooding. Our emergency response teams have reached the affected areas, rescuing people to safer areas. We are also assessing the most urgent requirements of the affected communities.”

Recognizing the importance of accessibility and convenience, United Sikhs teams are geographically reviewing the affected regions to identify suitable locations for setting up satellite centers in the state. These centers will serve as operational hubs for providing essential relief materials, medical aid, and other necessary services to flood-affected individuals and families.

United Sikhs Director Amritpal Singh said, “To ensure seamless delivery of assistance, we are also mobilizing a fleet of vans and ambulances equipped with essential supplies and resources.

These vans are being deployed to the affected areas, enabling our teams to rapidly respond to the immediate needs of the communities.” He said that United Sikhs encourage individuals to come forward and support our relief efforts.



Donations in the form of funds, essential supplies, or volunteer time are vital in helping people and providing aid to a larger number of individuals. Contact us at 98140-91339.



Your contribution can make a huge difference in extending help to those in need. You can donate at https://unitedsikhs.org/panjab-flood-relief/.

