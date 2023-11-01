Punjab National Bank takes integrity pledge for Vigilance Awareness Week 2023

New Delhi [India], November 1 : Punjab National Bank (PNB) has actively participated in Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, demonstrating its commitment to ethical business practices and integrity.

According to a press release by PNB, the bank's inaugural ceremony, in line with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines, saw PNB take the Integrity Pledge across all its offices throughout the country, following this year's theme, "Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation."

M Paramasivam, Executive Director (ED), and Raghvendra Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), flagged off the event by administering the integrity pledge.

The ceremony was held at PNB's Corporate Office in Dwarka, New Delhi, and was attended by Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Executive Director, CGMS, senior officials, and bank staff, all of whom pledged to uphold a culture of ethical business practices and unwavering customer service.

Vigilance Awareness Week serves as a platform for generating awareness about the detrimental effects of corruption.

M Paramasivam, Executive Director at PNB, highlighted the significance of this initiative and drew inspiration from the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, renowned for his high integrity, courage, and determination.

Paramasivam said, "Every year Vigilance Awareness Week is celebrated with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known to be a man of high integrity, courage and iron determination. We should take inspiration from him and confront any wrongdoings when we witness it because a fraud - big or small - is still a fraud. This week is a powerful reminder that vigilance should be our way of life and not be limited to a week or to the vigilance department alone. The government is also pushing for the total eradication of corruption because when it occurs, it has an impact on the nation's ecosystem."

Paramasivam also noted the government's push for the complete eradication of corruption, recognizing its profound impact on the nation's ecosystem.

Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, another Executive Director at PNB, echoed the sentiment of vigilance in daily routines as a means to prevent malpractice.

Throughout Vigilance Awareness Week at PNB, various activities and outreach programs have been organized. These include a walkathon at PNB's Corporate Office in New Delhi, as well as in-house competitions for the bank's staff and their family members, encompassing essay writing, jingle writing, and drawing competitions for children.

The Vigilance Awareness Week, aimed at promoting ethical practices and eradicating corruption, is scheduled to continue until November 5.

Punjab National Bank's active participation underscores its commitment to these principles and its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity.

