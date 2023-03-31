PURE EV launches #HappywithPURE campaign

New Delhi [India], March 31 (/MM): PURE EV, a Hyderabad based leading Electric Vehicle Two-Wheeler (EV2W) company has launched a new brand loyalty campaign for its customers called "#HappywithPURE". The ten week campaign was launched on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi/Gudi Padwa and will run till 31st May 2023.

By participating in the campaign, customers of PURE EV stand a chance to earn assured PURE gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000/- and also automatically get selected for the lucky draw to win multiple brand new PURE products: eTryst 350, ecoDryft and ePluto 7G Pro. The company is allowing old gen customers to upgrade to new gen AIS 156 certified systems.

Talking about the upcoming #HappywithPURE campaign, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV, said, "The genesis of this campaign is rooted in our recently released Impact Report wherein we observed that customers of PURE EV vehicles on average were driving more than a regular ICE two-wheeler consumer per day and at the same were saving around Rs 40k. As a token of appreciation, we wanted to reward our customers for making us an important and extensive part of their daily lives.

Moreover, we have received tremendous response and more than 5000+ bookings for our latest launch, ecoDryft - India's most affordable electric motorcycle. We wanted our loyal customers to also stand a chance to win this new motorcycle along with the upcoming ultra long range(150 km) electric scooter, ePluto 7G Pro and our premium electric motorcycle, eTryst 350.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive with 10,000+ customers have shown interest in participating. We are sure of breaching the 40,000 customers mark before the end of this campaign."

PURE EV has been expanding both its product portfolio and available via their 130+ dealerships across Pan India.

The company plans to further expand its footprint across 300 cities by the end of 2023.

