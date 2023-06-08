Purebred: The All-New BMW M2 Launched in India

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 8: The all-new BMW M2 was launched in India today. This compact two-door, four-seater high-performance sports car will be available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model from today onwards.

The all-new BMW M2 is the ultimate embodiment of driving pleasure for the purist. It excites and delights with the skillset of a classical high-performance sports car - reproduced in highly concentrated form, with fresh intensity and cutting-edge technology. A highly potent inline 6-cylinder engine works alongside superb Adaptive M Suspension that is designed to maximize road contact and traction in all driving situations.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The all-new BMW M2 embodies an unadulterated racing passion that owners can enjoy day in, day out. It builds on the brand's tradition of ultra-sporty models with compact dimensions. The expressive looks of the all-new BMW M2 act as a clear signpost to sporty driving pleasure and stem primarily from its extremely powerful proportions. The car melds extraordinary speed with maximum control ensuring a smooth, dynamic drive no matter how far you push the limits."

The all-new BMW M2 is available in a petrol variant at an ex-showroom price of INR 98,00,000.

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The all-new BMW M2 is available in following non-metallic paintworks: Alpine White & M Zandvoort Blue, and in the following metallic paintworks: Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire and Toronto Red. The range of fine upholstery combinations in the all-new BMW M2 includes the standard Leather Vernasca Black and Leather Vernasca Cognac.

Customers of the all-new BMW M2 will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member's only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features access and experiences across four pillars: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360@ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The all-new BMW M2.

The distinct character profile of the all-new BMW M2 is reflected in a visually powerful design that makes no secret of the car's comfortably segment-leading power, even before it turns a wheel. The M specific features accentuate the performance-led character of the all-new BMW M2. It exudes an aggressive presence with its M Frameless kidney grill, showcasing horizontal bars. The elements of the M-typical three-section lower air intake have almost rectangular contours and optimise cooling of the powertrain components and brakes. The boldly contoured Adaptive headlight units are positioned to the outer edges of the front end. The optional M Shadow Line lights offer a dark tint around the headlamps. Prominently flared side skirts team up with broad, muscular wheel arches to create an appearance that is characteristic of BMW M and inspired by racing cars. This air-directing element adopts a pared-back racing look and incorporates another signature M feature: the two pairs of exhaust tailpipes. The optional M Carbon Roof is an aerodynamic masterpiece, lowering the car's center of gravity, increasing control at every turn. Staggered 19"/20" wheel configuration allows the all-new BMW M2 to skim the ground with grace. The option to upgrade to 19/20" Alloys style 930 M Jet Black is also available. The M Sport brake callipers are painted in Blue metallic as standard, with a Red finish available as an option.

The interior of the all-new BMW M2 boasts a cockpit with a driver-centric design. When it comes to functionality, control and comfort, the standard equipment features emphasize squarely on focused driving pleasure. The all-new BMW Curved Display features a 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster and 14.9" Central Information Display - giving an intense focus for peak performance. The standard M Sport seats come with electrical adjustment, including for the height of the head restraints. The newly designed and exclusive seats have much pronounced bolsters and contour lines around the backrest and head restraint in BMW M GmbH colours. They are upholstered in Vernasca leather with perforated surfaces and can be ordered in either black or cognac. The integral head restraints feature an illuminated M logo. Also available are M Seat belts with a woven stripe pattern in BMW M GmbH colours. The Easy-Entry function slides the front seats forward in a controlled movement when the backrests are folded, making it easier for passengers to access the rear compartment. The contours and integral head restraints of the two rear seats give them an individual-seat character, allowing passengers in the rear to enjoy a sense of sporty driving pleasure as well. The rear backrest has a 40:20:40 split, allowing one or more sections to be folded down as necessary in order to accommodate very long items of luggage. When the backrest is upright, the all-new BMW M2 offers 390 litres of boot space.

The standard M interior trim strips in Aluminium Rhombicle anthracite inject the cabin with a sporting panache. If the optionally available M interior stripes in Carbon Fibre are specified, the shift paddles and trim on the M leather steering wheel will have a CFRP finish. The car is equipped with Adaptive M-Specific Suspension, M Sport Differential, M high performance compound brakes that guarantee an outstanding driving experience. Exclusive functions such as Multifunction for steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support (driver and front passenger) and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors add a further sporty touch to the interior.

The M TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder in-line petrol engine impresses not only with its inimitable performance characteristics but also its clearly superior power. The straight six engine captures the imagination with its hallmark M attributes in the version developed for the all-new BMW M2. Urgent response, a healthy appetite for revs and linear power delivery into the highest reaches of the engine speed range together form an unmistakable skillset that defines the performance experience in the all-new BMW M2. The engine generates maximum output of 453 hp and peak torque of 550 Nm at 2,650 - 5,870. The car can achieve 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 4.1 seconds, when paired with automatic transmission and 4.3 seconds, when paired with the manual transmission. The performance experience is also raised another notch by the inclusion of the M Driver's Package, which increases the car's electronically limited top speed from 250 km/h to 285 km/h.

The all-new BMW M2 comes as standard with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic that offers extremely sporty gear shifts. The broadly spread gears assist efficiency while enabling an intense build-up of power from low road speeds. The driver can access three clearly distinct setups - comfort oriented, sports focused, or track optimized. EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT PLUS settings can be engaged to modify the engine's characteristics, while selecting the COMFORT, SPORT or SPORT PLUS chassis mode provides access to the three settings for the electronically controlled dampers.

As an option its six-cylinder in line engine can also link up with a six-speed manual gearbox creating a performance experience in the classical mould, rooted in the intense interaction between the driver and car. This is the first time ever that BMW is offering a manual transmission in the Indian market. The gear ratios and gear spread are perfectly matched to the performance characteristics of the engine. A precisely defined shift action enables rapid, easily executed gear changes. Plus, the Gear Shift Assistant uses engagement speed control to ensure slip-free operation when downshifting under braking into corners.

The exhaust system comes with an innovative flap concept. The electrically controlled flaps, positioned just before the rear silencer, minimise exhaust backpressure for optimised efficiency and create a distinctively unmistakable BMW M sound across the entire rev range.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. Host of connected drive features include BMW ID, BMW App, Digital Key, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services and smartphone parking. BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation with real-time traffic information and augmented view, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 14.9-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display.

The latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8, offers all the possibilities for interaction between occupants and the vehicle - using touch, gesture or speech. It is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant system which has a self-learning intelligence that adopts a driver's individual habits, proactively provides useful tips on new driving functions and seamlessly integrates smartphone apps. Wireless smartphone integration and regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date. My BMW app functions include popular options for keeping an eye on the current vehicle status at all times as well as Learning Navigation, which offers destination suggestions and traffic information based on the owner's driving habits. In addition, customers can use the My BMW app to generate the BMW Digital Key which turns a smartphone into a digital vehicle key. It will enable customers to physically open the doors when unlocking them this way. If the Digital Key is activated, it's also possible to perform automated parking manoeuvres.

The spread of Driver Assistance Systems support and relieve the driver, thus increasing comfort and safety. Standard equipment includes functions like Cruise Control, the Attentiveness Assistant and Reverse Assistant. Also, Parking Assistant Professional with Surround View Camera, Drive Recorder, remote parking via smartphone are available as options.

The all-new BMW M2 delivers maximum driving pleasure coupled with an outstanding performance and fuel consumption ratio thanks to BMW EfficientDynamics measures such as intelligent lightweight design, Brake Energy Regeneration, Auto Start-Stop function, electric power steering, differential and transfer case with optimised warm-up behaviour and aerodynamics.

For utmost safety, the all-new BMW M2 comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential.

