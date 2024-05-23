Pursue: Revolutionising Career Counselling in India with Technology and Accessibility

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: In a country like India, where millions of students graduate from schools every year, the pathway to a successful career can often seem obscured by uncertainty. With a staggering gap between the number of students seeking guidance and the limited availability of certified career counsellors, the need for accessible and affordable career counselling has never been more critical.

According to recent reports, there are only approximately 5,000 certified career counsellors in India, a stark contrast to the staggering 1.4 million school students who graduate annually. This alarming ratio underscores the pressing issue of accessibility to career guidance, especially in smaller towns and rural areas where resources are scarce.

In response to this challenge, Pursue emerges as a beacon of hope, leveraging technology to democratise career counselling across India. By harnessing the power of advanced technological solutions, Pursue aims to bridge the gap between students and expert guidance, irrespective of their geographical location or financial constraints.

Traditional career counselling services, while beneficial, often come with prohibitive costs and limited reach, making them inaccessible to the majority of Indian students. In urban centers, where these services are more available, the cost can range from Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 per session, putting them out of reach for many families. This disparity leaves countless students in rural and semi-urban areas without the guidance they need to make informed career choices.

The challenge is not limited to school graduates. Many college students in India also struggle with determining the right career path. According to a survey by India Today, 70% of Indian college students are unsure of the careers they wish to pursue, highlighting a critical gap in career counselling at the higher education level. This uncertainty can lead to underemployment or unemployment, as students might end up in fields that don't match their skills or interests.

Furthermore, a significant number of students prepare for competitive government exams such as UPSC, SSC, and others. While these exams are prestigious, the success rate is relatively low. For instance, the UPSC Civil Services Examination has a success rate of less than 1%. Many students who do not clear these exams find themselves at a crossroads, unsure of alternative career paths. It is essential to provide these students with clear, viable career alternatives that match their skills and interests.

At its core, Pursue is more than just a platform; it's a solution-driven initiative striving to empower every student with the resources they need to make informed career decisions. Through personalised assessments, comprehensive databases, and intuitive interfaces, Pursue offers students a holistic approach to career exploration and planning.

The increasing migration of the workforce from rural India to urban centers further highlights the importance of Pursue's mission. As more individuals move to cities in search of better opportunities, it becomes imperative for the next generation to be well-informed about trending and in-demand careers that align with their personal strengths and interests. Pursue ensures that students are not only aware of these career paths but are also prepared to pursue them successfully.

India's workforce is projected to grow significantly in the coming decades, with a considerable contribution expected from Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities and towns. These regions are emerging as vital contributors to the national economy, and equipping students from these areas with quality career guidance is essential for sustaining this growth. According to recent data, Tier 2 and 3 cities alone are expected to contribute nearly 45% to the country's GDP by 2025, highlighting their crucial role in India's economic future.

What sets Pursue apart is its commitment to accessibility and impact. Recognizing the prohibitive costs associated with traditional career counselling services, Pursue provides an affordable alternative without compromising on quality. By eliminating geographical barriers and financial constraints, Pursue ensures that every student, regardless of their background, has access to expert career guidance.

Pursue's algorithms are curated and trained by a team of experienced career counsellors and engineers, ensuring consistent and uniform exposure to information for all students. This meticulous approach guarantees that each student receives personalised guidance tailored to their unique needs and aspirations.

According to Animesh, the founder of Pursue, "Our goal is to make quality career counselling accessible to every student in India. By leveraging technology, we aim to provide personalised guidance that helps students navigate their career paths with confidence, no matter where they are located."

Moreover, Pursue's technology-driven approach ensures scalability, allowing it to reach students in every corner of India. Whether in bustling cities or remote villages, students can access personalised career counselling at their fingertips, empowering them to navigate their academic and professional journey with confidence.

Pursue is dedicated to being a change maker, addressing the deep-rooted issues in the current career counselling landscape. By leveraging technological innovation, Pursue not only addresses the current gaps in career counselling but also paves the way for a future where every student has equal opportunities to realise their full potential.

As the demand for career counselling continues to soar, Pursue stands poised to redefine the paradigm, ushering in a new era of accessibility, affordability, and empowerment for students across India. With Pursue, the road to a fulfilling career is no longer a distant dream but a tangible reality for millions.

