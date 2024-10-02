Purva Home Fest 2024 to begin from Navratri in Mumbai and Pune

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2: Puravankara, one of India's leading real estate developers, is thrilled to announce the Purva Home Fest 2024 in Mumbai and Pune. This month-long event, from 3rd October to 3rd November 2024, will cover key projects across the two cities, offering an exciting array of benefits to homebuyers looking to invest in premium and mid-segment housing this festive season.

On display at the fest will be seven of the most sought-after residential projects: Purva Clermont in Chembur; Provident Palm Vista in Shilphata; Purva Aspire in Bavdhan Pune; Provident Kenvista in Kondhwa Pune; and Purva Silversands, Purva Emerald Bay, Purva Codename Hello Nature - all in Mundhwa, Pune. These projects have locational advantages, robust infrastructure, and increasing demand among homebuyers.

With the real estate market witnessing an upswing, particularly in Western India, Puravankara aims to cater to the growing appetite for premium and affordable homes. Recent market data reveals that Mumbai and Pune collectively accounted for 45% of Maharashtra's real estate sales in the second quarter of 2024. With a steady increase in registrations and property prices remaining competitive, these regions have become prime hubs for real estate investment.

During the Purva Home Fest 2024, homebuyers will enjoy exclusive offers, including zero stamp duty, zero floor rise, and gold coins, providing substantial savings on purchases. Additional benefits include spot booking incentives, gifts such as iPads or iPhones, Purva Streaks (Interiors) vouchers, and home furnishing packages to enhance the home-buying experience.

Speaking on the same, Rajat Rastogi, CEO - West & Commercial Assets - Pan India, Puravankara Limited, said, "We are excited to launch the Purva Home Fest 2024 in Mumbai and Pune, two of the most vibrant real estate markets in India. The residential segment in these cities has witnessed a 12% year-on-year growth, underscoring the sustained demand for quality housing. Our carefully curated projects, backed by exclusive festive offers, are designed to meet the aspirations of today's homebuyers. With the right location, amenities, and competitive pricing, we are confident this campaign will attract significant interest."

Puravankara continues to increase its presence in the Mumbai market. It has recently announced the acquisition of several marquee redevelopment projects in Andheri Lokhandwala, Breach Candy, and Pali Hill, as well as a new project in Thane to be launched in the festive season, showcasing its commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. The Purva Home Fest 2024 is another step toward making homeownership more accessible and rewarding during this auspicious festive period.

