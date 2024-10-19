Purva Mantri Receives Felicitation From Gujarat CM For Her Hit Garba Song Aavati Kalay Penned by PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 19: Indian Pop sensation Purva Mantri, who wowed the audience at the renowned Ankleshwar Navratri celebration with her electrifying performances, was felicitated by the honorable chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr. Bhupendra Patel. Purva received this honor at the Sharad Purnima Garba Night event.

Purva gained national recognition for her rendition of the special Garba track “Aavati Kalay,” penned by Hon. PM Modi ji himself. She feels immensely privileged to have received the opportunity and appreciation from all.

Purva's newly released song has rapidly become a favourite during the festival season, played at major Garba events across the country. What makes this track particularly special is the personal endorsement from the Prime Minister, who took to Twitter to express his admiration for Purva's rendition.

In his tweet, PM Modi said, “I thank Purva Mantri, a talented upcoming singer, for singing this Garba and presenting such a melodious rendition of it.” The Prime Minister’s acknowledgement not only highlights the cultural significance of Navratri but also recognises Purva's exceptional contribution to this musical offering.

Speaking on the honour, Purva Mantri shared, “I am truly honored and humbled to have received appreciation from honorable CM of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel, on the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima. I feel truly blessed and grateful to receive Hon PM Modi ji’s recognition of my performance on #AavatiKalay. Performing this Garba at Ankleshwar Navratri was a surreal experience, and I'm grateful for the love and energy I felt from the crowd. I'm thrilled that the song is resonating with so many people during this festive season.”

Purva Mantri, who not only lent her voice to the track but also featured in the music video, continues to rise as a star in the Indian music industry. Known for her ability to blend modern sounds with traditional folk elements, her performance of “Aavati Kalay” further solidified her position as a leading artist in the Indian music scene.

