PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 31): Kolkata Thunderbolts illuminate Diwali with a dominant 3–1 triumph over Hyderabad Black Hawks

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24:On a dazzling Diwali night, Kolkata Thunderbolts produced an inspired display to outshine hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks 15–9, 15–13, 9–15, 15–13 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday. Pankaj Sharma was named the Player of the Match for his exceptional all-round performance. With this emphatic victory, the Thunderbolts moved up to sixth place on the points table with nine points. Team Director Sumedh Patodia hailed the spirited effort, commending Head Coach Naser Shahnazi and the squad for “working relentlessly in overdrive mode.”

The Hawks began on the front foot, with setter Preet Karan expertly distributing passes to Sahil Kumar and Yudi Yamamoto to test Kolkata's defensive setup early on. Pankaj Sharma rose to the occasion, combining seamlessly with Muhammad Iqbal to thwart Hyderabad's attacks with precision.

Kolkata's defence stood tall, maintaining remarkable composure under pressure and restricting the Hawks' offensive opportunities. Yudi's spike error handed the Thunderbolts a crucial super point, allowing them to seize early control of the first set.

Playmaker Jithin orchestrated Kolkata's attacks with finesse, linking up effectively with Ashwal Rai and Matin Takavar to engineer sharp offensive sequences. At the net, Iqbal's towering presence reinforced Kolkata's dominance as they extended their lead through disciplined play.

Hyderabad sought to turn the tide by bringing in John Joseph, Guru Prashanth, and Paulo Lamounier. Paulo's timely block on Pankaj ignited the home fans, while Niyas Abdul Salam found his rhythm. John's quick block on Rahul earned the Hawks a decisive super point, helping them capture the third set and keep their hopes alive.

In the fourth set, Lamounier orchestrated Hyderabad's attack from the centre, but Pankaj and Ashwal responded with thunderous cross-court smashes to wrest back control. A vital super point win pushed Kolkata further ahead, and Rahul's explosive spike widened the gap. When Shikar's attempt from the middle went astray, the Thunderbolts sealed a memorable 3–1 triumph to light up their Diwali night in grand fashion.

CA Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman & Principal Owner of the Thunderbolts, expressed his delight: “The boys have given me the most special Diwali gift — a fantastic win that keeps us firmly in contention for the playoffs.”

At the post-match presentation, captain Ashwal Rai shared a heartfelt message for fans: “Diwali is about joy, togetherness, and light. We wish everyone in the stadium and those watching at home a very Happy Diwali!”

The Thunderbolts will next face Delhi Toofans on 22nd October 2025 in their final league-stage encounter — a crucial clash that will determine their path to the Semi-Finals.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor