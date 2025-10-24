PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors charge into Semi-Finals with thrilling 3–1 victory over Chennai Blitz

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24:Mumbai Meteors battled their way into the Semi-Finals of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia, defeating the Chennai Blitz 16–14, 11–15, 15–12, 21–19 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday. Mathias Loftesnes was adjudged the Player of the Match for his exceptional all-round display.

Chennai setter Sameer began strongly, linking up well with Jerome Vinith and Luiz Perotto to orchestrate early attacks, while Mumbai captain Amit Gulia struck effectively through the middle. Chennai's defence, anchored by middle blocker Azizbek, stood tall, but Amit continued to exploit the gaps. Mathias maintained consistent attacking pressure, and with Om Lad Vasant's timely block, Mumbai took the opening set.

In the second set, Tarun led Chennai's counter-attack with energy, while the Blitz's sharp defensive structure restricted Mumbai's advances. Suraj Chaudhary's confident block on Amit shifted momentum toward Chennai, and Perotto's fiery super serve added further pressure. Despite a strong response from the Meteors, the Blitz held firm to level the match at one set each.

Chennai libero T. Srikanth impressed with his quick defensive reflexes, while Mumbai's Karthik made a crucial impact upon his return, restoring stability in the backline. Petter Ostvik's all-round brilliance elevated Mumbai's rhythm once again. Though Perotto continued to test the Meteors with his powerful serves, Mumbai stayed composed. Loftesnes' calm yet decisive attacks through the middle helped the Meteors regain the upper hand.

The fourth set unfolded as a gripping battle, with two crucial reviews favouring Mumbai and turning the tide in their favour. Perotto and Jerome fought hard to keep Chennai alive with some fierce attacking plays. However, Karthik and Shubham combined superbly to block Tarun at a critical juncture, earning Mumbai a valuable point. The contest concluded dramatically with Shubham's thunderous super spike, securing a memorable 3–1 triumph for the Meteors — and with it, a confident march into the Semi-Finals.

