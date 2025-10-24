PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 33): Kochi Blue Spikers finish campaign on a high with commanding 3–1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24:Kochi Blue Spikers wrapped up their RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League 2025 Season 4 journey in style, registering a confident 15–13, 14–16, 17–15, 15–9 triumph over Ahmedabad Defenders at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Erin Varghese was named the Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance. The outcome, however, had no impact on Ahmedabad's table position, as they had already sealed a berth in the semi-finals.

Ahmedabad opened the contest with Battur Batsuuri unleashing powerful smashes from the front line. Kochi's Jasjodh Singh countered with a sizzling super serve that closed the gap early on. His emphatic block on Shon T. John lifted the Spikers' confidence, while Amrinderpal Singh's composed defence anchored Kochi's effort to take the opening set.

Erin's aggressive serves continued to trouble the Defenders in the second set as Kochi pressed ahead. Ahmedabad responded smartly by bringing in Nandhagopal and Akhin, whose introduction shifted the rhythm. Akhin's commanding block through the centre disrupted Kochi's flow and allowed the Defenders to draw level at one set apiece.

A crucial review swung momentum briefly toward Ahmedabad, but Jasjodh's defensive resilience and Hemanth's sharp cross-court spikes restored Kochi's edge. Nicolas Marechal's presence in the back court proved vital as he steadied play, helping the Spikers reclaim control in the third set.

In the fourth set, Hemanth's relentless attacks kept the Defenders on the back foot. Ahmedabad struggled to find rhythm, committing costly unforced errors. Libero Alan Ashique's agile saves and Amrinderpal's dominance at the net ensured Kochi stayed ahead. The Spikers sealed a deserved victory when Arshak Sinan's serve went astray — a fitting conclusion to Kochi's spirited and determined campaign.

