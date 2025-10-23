PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 34): Mumbai Meteors down Bengaluru Torpedoes to secure top position in the standings

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Mumbai Meteors overcame the Bengaluru Torpedoes 15-13, 15-13, 18-20, 15-10 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, to secure the top position in the points table. Shubham Chaudhary was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Having finished first in the league stage, the Meteors will face the team that ends in fourth place in the first semi-final on Friday, 24th October 2025. The second-placed Bengaluru Torpedoes will meet the Ahmedabad Defenders, who concluded third, in the second semi-final on the same day.

The Meteors began strongly, with setter Om Lad orchestrating play from the middle. Mathias Loftesnes and Shubham continuously challenged Bengaluru with sharp spikes. The presence of blockers Jishnu and Mujeeb strengthened the Torpedoes' defence, but Shubham Chaudhary found the gaps effectively as the Meteors claimed an early lead.

In Matt West's absence, setter Sandeep connected well with Joel Benjamin on multiple occasions. However, Mumbai's Petter Ostvik stayed alert and produced firm blocks. Amit Gulia's thunderous spikes kept the Torpedoes under pressure, helping the Meteors take control of the contest.

Penrose paired with Mujeeb to bolster Bengaluru's defence. Amit maintained the momentum for Mumbai, but Bengaluru held their nerve and, through Penrose's decisive spike, pulled a set back.

Karthik's service pressure once again unsettled the Torpedoes. Ostvik continued to stand tall with strong blocks in the middle. Om's deceptive slow serve caught Penrose off guard, extending Mumbai's lead. The Meteors sealed the match with Loftesnes' crucial block, finishing on top of the league standings.

