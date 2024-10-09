PVR-INOX Secures Strategic Partnership with KHUSHI ADVERTISING to Drive Cinema Advertising in South India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: PVR-INOX, the largest and most premium film exhibitor in India (with 1,750 screens across 357 properties in 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka, with an aggregate seating capacity of over 357,000 seats), continues its aggressive stance in the cinema advertising space by securing a significant advertising deal for FY25 with its long-time business partner, Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd (KAIPL), the largest cinema advertising concessionaire in India today. KAIPL and PVR-INOX share a decade-long business association within the cinema exhibition industry.

With over 20 years of market experience, Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt Ltd is renowned for crafting innovative and effective campaigns using a diverse range of mediums to create lasting impact among consumers. Spanning 35 cities, backed by a dedicated team of over 250 professionals and more than 70 operations specialists, Khushi Advertising excels at reaching the right audience at the right moment in a dynamic and competitive advertising landscape. In the cinema advertising space, Khushi manages an extensive network of over 9,000+ screens across various multiplex and single chains, including PVR-INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, NY Cinemas, UFO and QCN.

This new partnership with Khushi Advertising marks a significant step forward for PVR-INOX. The five-year contract is aimed at managing cinema advertising sales in the South India market, with Khushi Advertising appointed as the exclusive ad-sales affiliate for this region. This alliance is set to strengthen PVR-INOX's leadership and market share in South Indian cinema advertising, a region that holds great importance for the cinema exhibition industry. The partnership reflects the strong confidence in the future potential of cinema advertising, which saw an impressive growth rate of 36% last yearone of the highest in the Indian media space. This growth rate is expected to sustain, with the market Ad-Ex projected to grow by 12% this year.

According to Gautam Dutta, CEO - Revenue and Operations - PVR INOX Limited, "This new strategic partnership between two leaders in the industry goes beyond the transactional value. It aims to reform the market, provide better control over market narratives and commercials, and most importantly, uphold the value of cinema advertising among our esteemed advertisers and trade partners, who have been an integral part of our success. Traditionally, advertising sales contributed 10-11% of our total revenue, but post-COVID, that contribution dipped to around 7-8% as we were on a recovery path. We strongly anticipate that this partnership, along with our ongoing leadership initiatives, will strengthen our ad-sales contribution and help us return to pre-COVID levels. We look forward to the success of this partnership."

Vishnu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd., highlights the remarkable growth and universal appeal of South Indian cinema, stating, "The South Indian film industry has experienced phenomenal growth, with blockbuster hits like KGF 2, RRR, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, and Pushpa driving robust advertising activity and fostering a passionate fanbase. With highly anticipated releases such as Vettaiyan, Kanguva and Pushpa 2 scheduled for this year, 2024 is set to be the 'Year of South Movie Dominance.' To leverage this momentum, we are excited to announce our strategic partnership with PVR Inox, which will significantly expand our advertising footprint in South India. This collaboration allows us to tap into a dynamic audience through highly impactful advertising campaigns linked to our diverse lineup of films, creating lucrative opportunities for brands to engage effectively.

At Khushi Advertising, we excel in providing integrated OOH solutions across India, utilizing specialized venues such as malls, airports, and corporate parks. Our strategic focus on maximizing brand visibility ensures that we craft compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences in vibrant environments. Together with PVR Inox, we are poised to enhance advertising revenues and deliver your message directly to your target audience, no matter where they choose to engage."

Pranay Shah, Director at Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd., stated, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with PVR INOX, a leader in the cinema exhibition industry. This collaboration aims to revolutionize cinema advertising by providing brands with unparalleled access to a diverse audience in a captivating environment. As cinema attendance continues to rise, we anticipate that this collaboration will not only enhance brand engagement but also drive significant growth in advertising revenue for both Khushi Advertising and PVR INOX. Together, we are committed to setting new standards in cinema advertising and creating memorable experiences that leave a lasting impression on audiences."

For more information visit: http://www.khushiadvertising.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor