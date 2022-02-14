QBIX ACADEMIA completes 14 Years in the industry

QBIX ACADEMIA founded in the year 2007 today cleared a milestone and announced its completion of 14 years in the industry.

The organization is primarily into providing overseas education opportunities to Indian students and trains and assists them in the fields of IELTS, German classes, University guidance, SOPs, LORs and visa counseling support to name a few.

With QBIX ACADEMIA students do a lot more than study abroad. They learn new languages, build their profile and portfolios and above all, create a community of QBIXians worldwide.

Today QBIXians are presenting themselves in many international universities and offer unlimited support to new members throughout their journey. This reduces nervousness, anxiety and overwhelming challenges for new students and gives them a helping hand in a foreign land.

Speaking at the occasion, Balukeshwar Nath Agrawal, Director, QBIX ACADEMIA Stand overseas said, "Finding the personal qualities, secrets of each student and knowing their strengths to lead them towards the correct destination and course, is our organization's vision. During the entire counselling process our mission is also to connect each of our student to other QBIX student's and make sure that they spend good time together and make new friends. Treating each student as our family member and spending good time through discussions and exploring innovative ideas to get admission is our secret which leads us towards success. This uniqueness has helped us have a long term and friendly relation with our students."

Our company majorly deals in giving counseling to choices available in abroad universities, and not only targeting any specific destinations or set of universities to promote their respective courses. With our vision, we have helped various backgrounds of people ranging from Engineering, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Economics, Arts & Design, Architecture, Business, Law, physiotherapy, Medicine etc. Every student at QBIX has benefitted from our counseling services to finalizing their study destinations such as Germany, USA, Canada, Sweden, UK, Ireland and many other European countries. It's our strong vision even if student comes with any specific destination requirement, we should inform them the associated challenge of visiting this destinations and also making them aware on other best possible choices in different locations, so that they can make fair decision for their career and develop their understanding. With strong belief on preparing students to be independent and represent India in such way, so that after landing in abroad they should be treated with respect we have so far completed successful 14 years.

Few of the services that QBIX ACADEMIA offers its students is as under:

Spreading general knowledge of abroad education as whole.

Networking with students and help them to go with preparation.

Helping them to be independent from the application process itself.

