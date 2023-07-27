Qualcomm collaborates with country's top talents in music, films and photography to help unleash the dreams of millions across the country

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Snapdragon® 'Unleash your Dreams' is a nationwide series of contests that provide a platform for enthusiasts to pursue their creative interests in the areas of photography, music, and filmmaking. Furthermore, for the few talented winners it provides an opportunity to work closely with their celebrity mentors and achieve their dreams. Flagged off a few months back by Qualcomm's Global CEO and President, Cristiano Amon in Mumbai, the campaign is hosted exclusively on @snapdragon_in Instagram channel. The celebrity mentors for the campaign include top creative legends in India such as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Neeti Mohan, Benny Dayal, Atul Kasbekar, Dabboo Ratnani, Aarzoo Khurana, Zoya Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Imtiaz Ali.

The campaign had a widespread impact and achieved an astounding reach of over 200 million people, gathered over 255K new community member sign-ups and delivered over 62 million engagements. In addition, the campaign garnered 158 million videos views with a single video clocking over 35 million views.

Snapdragon powers billions of android smartphones around the world and delivers premium experiences to consumers. Photography, music and video streaming are some of the biggest use cases for smartphones these days and Snapdragon delivers cutting edge technology to power unique experiences. This campaign empowers and educates consumers on ways to get the most out of their smartphones while providing a unique stage to showcase their talents.

'Snapdragon Insiders' Community

'Snapdragon Insiders' is a global community of brand fans with over 8 million members globally and 1.5 million in India. The purpose for the Snapdragon Insider community is to enable consumers to connect deeply with the brand and engage with Snapdragon experts while having exclusive access to offers, information, events and updates. 'Unleash your Dreams' campaign is one such initiative to celebrate the many talents fans possess, expressed creatively through their Snapdragon powered phones.

Snapdragon 'Unleash your Dreams'

The campaign drove two key objectives – a) to build and engage the Snapdragon Insider community in their passion areas b) empower fans by creating more awareness about Snapdragon processors and make informed purchase decisions.

'Unleash your Dreams' campaign kicked off with the Snapdragon Photography Contest, with renowned photographers Atul Kasbekar, Aarzoo Khurana and Dabboo Ratnani as the celebrity mentors. Participants creatively amalgamated a picture that was originally clicked by them using a Snapdragon powered phone with one of the pictures given by the mentors to tell a unique story. The winners secured internships with Dabboo Ratnani and Aarzoo Khurana and an exclusive workshop in wildlife photography with the latter. This 'once in a lifetime' opportunity is aimed at further honing their skills, kickstarting their careers and ultimately unleashing their dreams. To further the engagement and reach, the contest also included a collaboration with Snapdragon OEM partner OnePlus to reward 10 unique photo entries with the OnePlus 10T powered by Snapdragon.

This was followed by the Snapdragon Music Contest that invited participants to use the 'remix' feature on Instagram to create and share using a Snapdragon powered phone, their own version of the track composed by the celebrity mentors,Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Neeti Mohan, and Benny Dayal. The winners of the contest will also be featured along with the celebrity mentors in an upcoming music video with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. This unique opportunity for budding musicians to work alongside their heroes sets the stage for new stars to born. This campaign leg was run in association with OEM partner Samsung and the 10 best reels, which used the base track created by the mentors, were rewarded with the new Samsung S23 Ultra.

The final leg of the campaign features the Snapdragon Film Contest, with the celebrity mentors, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Zoya Akhtar and Imtiaz Ali. The winners earned internships with the production houses of these mentors by creating a short film on the contest theme, 'India - A land of diversity' on their Snapdragon powered phone. Through a collaboration with OEM partner Xiaomi, 10 unique reel entries following the theme of 'India at night' will be rewarded with the Xiaomi 13 Pro or the Redmi Note 12 5G smartphones.

Anand Subbiah, Senior Director, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. and Head of India Marketing and Communications, said, "The Snapdragon brand across the world stands for technology innovation and enabling premium experiences. With India's mobile first predisposition, it was time that we create a program that was designed exclusively for our Indian fans. The 'Unleash your Dreams' campaign has inspired the creation of some truly incredible content. Congratulations to the winners who get this amazing opportunity to learn from some of the best in their art. To everyone who participated, I say - continue to pursue your dreams. The Snapdragon Insider community is the place to engage with both mobile enthusiasts and like-minded people who use their smartphone to express themselves and their creative spirit."

In addition to the massive reach brought to bear by the celebrity mentors, over 100 micro and nano influencers joined hands to promote the contest, create content and engage with our target audience. The results speak for itself. Over 16,000 creators registered to build original content and compete delivering 62 million digital engagements in total. The campaign won the 'Most Creative Digital Marketing Campaign' and the launch video bagged the 'Best AV Film' in the 2023 EDCA Awards.

While the campaign pulls to a close this year, it is the beginning of a journey for many who take their first steps in honing their unique talents, building their own fan base, and unleashing their dreams.

Learn more about the 'Unleash your Dreams' campaign from here: https://www.instagram.com/snapdragon_in/

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163767/Snapdragon_Unleash_your_Dreams_campaign.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor