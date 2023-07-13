Quality & Convenience: Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 13: Food is the most basic need of a human being or, for that matter, any other living thing on earth. And even for this basic need, our constant endeavour, curiosity and inquiring minds have elevated food to the highest form and standards.

With the support of modern technology and in our current state of information overload, the food we offer must satisfy the taste buds and meet ever-growing and increasingly demanding culinary standards. The proliferation of social media and the popularity of travel worldwide have exposed people to an amalgamation of cultural influences that will make our future cuisines more fusion than just local.

And it's all about getting everything done as quickly as possible in a limited time frame because every second counts. To master the art of living, where more needs to be experienced, and less wasted, the modern kitchen and chef are looking for quick answers that are consistent in quality and dependable in taste and result.

Every kitchen, whether in a restaurant or at home, will vouch for one essential ingredient: the quintessential tomato. The tomato, over the ages and since it has traversed countries and various kitchens across cultures, has been the most adaptable ingredient which can be used to rustle up a variety of meals. Think Pasta sauce, Greek salad, Ratatouille, or Stroganoff- go to any part of the world and explore the local cuisine. Chances are there will be at least one signature dish with tomatoes as a main component. And within India, tomatoes cater to every taste palate- from sweet and sour chutneys and achars, thick and uber-comforting soups and small street food snacks, stir-fried starters and tikkas with grilled tomatoes, rich gravies, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian main-course dishes, speciality drinks and coolers, and many more. Since tomatoes were introduced, we have never stopped increasing their repertoire.

Tomatoes are always present. Yet tomatoes are also highly specialised, and a master chef always knows them very well before they make it into the final recipe. Their quality is reflected in the final result. In most cases, what comes out from the hands of an international chef as fine cuisine is a delightful culmination of picking and choosing the right product. In the case of tomatoes, nothing beats Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe - the star of many culinary shows.

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe is the name of the EU (European Union) project to raise awareness of EU-preserved canned tomatoes, 100 per cent made in Europe. Canned tomatoes are produced using a traditional process that preserves all flavour of the fruit, harvested at the peak of its ripeness and flavour which has been perfected over time. Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe come in various forms - whole peeled, cherry, or dice, bringing the finest quality of European produce to our kitchen.

With the availability of the finest quality preserved tomatoes and the convenience of simply opening the can of your choice, Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe ensure that the best is always possible. It won’t take long to get used to our high standards that will keep you hooked enough to prepare a fantastic array of dishes over and over again. You don’t have to worry about blanching, cutting, chopping, or peeling - you can still present the finest taste every time you cook, which is thrilling and highly satisfying. Canned products maintain the highest food standards and guarantee the best taste and quality. In this case, we are talking about delicious ripe tomatoes grown under the Mediterranean sun which are among the highest-quality agricultural products.

So gift yourself the taste of a lifetime. Get a can of Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe now to cook your finest dish. See the difference it makes to your culinary journey and explorations.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are, however, those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

