Quality Education for your child in GD Goenka 10A Gurugram

August 16: In the modern era, companies do not look for students who have their heads crammed full of facts and theorems; they seek employees with a sensible dash of practical knowledge and problem-solving skills. But, the education we give our children usually does not comply with the requirements of the real world.

We have few schools that strive to inculcate their students with these qualities so that they are well-equipped when they go out in the real world. The teaching methods like experiential learning and practical ways of theoretical teachings.

GD Goenka Gurgaon teaches students through special teaching methods that help develop the cognitive and social skills that will help them in the future. Students are given practical problems regarding their theoretical knowledge and the various course curriculum topics. These practical problems help better understand and implement whatever has been learned.

We also include extra-curricular activities in our curriculum. These help the students with various qualities that help in future, like leadership quality, teamwork, work ethics and information that would help a student in future.

The school principal, Dr. Nidhi Nijhawan, is someone who knows the value of obtaining good and correct education; she says, “I find it imperative that we hold education as one of the most important things of one’s lives. We should keep in mind that we are shaping our children’s future by the quality of education we provide them; therefore, the right technique to implement education is equally important.”

We all know that education is integral and important for a child to grow, but when it comes to imparting knowledge, we have been failing by giving a limited area to work on, with inclusive techniques implemented by GD Goenka, teacher’s education has taken a step forward in Gurugram.

Mrs. Shruti Verma, Co-founder of Skoodos, a school search engine, says, “Coming across schools like GD Goenka who try and implement better techniques to impart quality education is refreshing; education nowadays is not confined to classrooms as it was in our times, it is more practical and solution-oriented.”

