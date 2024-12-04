Quality Production of Manpower: Training for Success in a Competitive World

India has a vision to become Viksit Bharat by 2047. This is the dream and target of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to convert the India as a developing economy to a developed economy with a GDP changing from $ 3.4 trillion to $ 30 trillion by 2047. To bring this dream into reality, India requires a skilled workforce. The government is already using many ways to train the youth by providing training though technical institutes like ITI, increasing the number of IITs, Polytechnic colleges and many skill training centres. But as per the current scenario it shall not be sufficient to achieve the targets. Youth support is required at a large level, mindset of the youth must be changed, training should not only be given to give them a job for 10 to 7 and not only for earning a livelihood, skilled education should be given to train them to win the economic war globally and face the upcoming challenges in future.

In today’s fast-paced, globalised world, the quality of a nation’s workforce is crucial to its success. As competition intensifies across industries, it’s no longer enough to simply train individuals to perform tasks. We must prepare them to excel, experiment, and empower. The focus should not just be on completing a job—it should be about winning the war for talent, growth, and prosperity.

Training for Wealth Creation

To create a thriving society, it's crucial to cultivate a culture to do good quality work, create innovative products, and take financial responsibility with an entrepreneurial mindset, which empowers people to take control of their futures and will help in creation of a great and developed nation. This proactive approach is evident in the surge of entrepreneurship, highlighted by, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showing the registration of over 1.41 million registrations for new businesses till Nov 2024. Financial literacy, effective investment strategies, and a passion for innovation are at the heart of this progress. Initiatives like Start-up India are driving this entrepreneurial wave. In 2024, the number of new startups launched in India has surged by 37%, indicating robust growth in the startup ecosystem. This growth also led to a significant increase in job opportunities within these startups, with employment rising by 9.2% compared to the previous year. The Indian Government is taking many initiatives to develop the mindset of young entrepreneurs. One of the initiatives includes the launch of a scheme for loans up to 2.00 cr without any collateral. By nurturing creative hubs and backing new business concepts, these programs are motivating many individuals to pursue entrepreneurship; this results in economic growth and opportunity.

Ethical Strength as a Foundation

With the growing frequency of ethical dilemmas, it has become essential to train for ethical fortitude. People ought to be ready to make decisions in accordance with moral niceties, and thereby create a system of integrity and responsibility within the organisation. In a survey conducted by the Ethics & Compliance Initiative, 79% of employees in companies having a developed ethical framework stated that they take pride in their employer. As such, this demonstrates how ethical training can improve employee satisfaction and even reduce turnover rates.

Cultivating Winners: A Holistic Approach

Training must extend beyond technical skills, it should encompass personal, mental, ethical, and professional development. A well-rounded training program should focus on:

Personal Development: Having a training program should not only focus on the job technical skills, but also on the personal, mental, ethical, as well as professional growth. People tend to become more self-driven and self-assured and work towards achieving personal aspirations. According to studies, goal-setting can boost performance by up to 20-25%. Mental Resilience: The ability to overcome challenges and setbacks is crucial in today’s competitive environment. According to a study by the American Psychological Association, resilient individuals are more likely to achieve their goals and maintain their mental health. Training programs should incorporate mental wellness and resilience training, equipping individuals with coping strategies and stress management techniques. Ethical Decision-Making: You can assist with understanding and developing the ability to resolve complex issues through encouraging students to think ethically about various cases and situations. In a research, the University of Chicago concluded that participants who undertook ethical training had an improved participant’s ethicality of decision-making by 50%. Professional Relationships: Professional networks require the presence of soft skills like communication, teamwork and conflict management. In their 2020 Workplace Learning Report, LinkedIn stated that 92% of talent professionals think that soft skills carry the same or higher importance than hard skills.

A Dual Focus: Mental and Physical Wealth

There is also an ethical and intellectual aspect of development and training, but more importantly, there is a need to enhance and pay attention to the physical and mental health of every individual. It is reported by the World Health Organization that every one dollar invested in addressing mental health issues, returns highly with four dollars in productivity and health improvement.

There should be cost-effective wellness, which includes physical fitness, therapy, and stress management programs, offered to employees and students by organisations and schools respectively.

Conclusion

The effective production of manpower is not limited only to the filling of a vacancy; it is irrigation water of the economy that provides season after season the growth of leaders, inventors, and people with high moral values, who will always find their way even in the most cut-throat environment. The war against mediocrity and excellence will be our focus on wealth generation and creation, moral education, totality of development, and wellness of the people in the organisations. In the process of enhancing the quality of the workforce, we enhance the quality of our society today and in the future. We take an oath to create not only a skilled but also a tough, conscientious workforce that will usher in a new era of leadership. The time to make the move is now—Winning-oriented training within an organisation is an investment that will pay off in the long run.

By Mr. Rajesh Shukla, Chief Strategist, National Intellectual Advisory, Mentor at Venture Studio Capital, Jago Nari Federation, and Padhega Bharat.