Que by M Launch Online Minimalist 14K and 18K Gold Jewellery and C Diamonds in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 10: Bengaluru-based Que by M, an Online Jewellery brand, is all set to launch its contemporary designs and pieces that attract the next generation of enthusiasts and consumers alike. C Diamonds, the brainchild of Que by M, introduces a new dimension to jewellery - sustainability. Diamonds have always symbolised eternity and luxury, but they've often come at a significant environmental cost due to traditional mining practices. C Diamonds changes the game by offering exquisite and eco-friendly solitaires, and in addition, brings a diverse range: Simple chains for everyday wear, charming bracelets and bangles, attractive earrings and studs for college wear, elegant rings for meetings and parties, and watch charms to accessorise smartwatches. Accessibility to the website, www.quebym.com, helps consumers distinguish jewellery designs based on occasion and lifestyle choices.

Jyothi Jain, CEO, stated, "Que by M envisions a world where every millennial has access to jewellery that seamlessly fits into their everyday life. In India, as consumers have been increasingly looking for affordable options that do not compromise on quality, lab-grown diamonds may be the way to go." She further said, "Our mission is to provide high-quality, high-design jewellery at affordable prices, making luxury accessible to all. 18K and 14K gold jewellery and lab-grown diamonds are the future of the industry, and we have redefined the concept of wearable luxury."

Que by M Diamonds: Stylish, Sustainable, and Millennial-Centric Jewellery. C Diamonds by Que by M stands out as a beacon of style, sustainability, and innovation, catering to the unique preferences of the modern millennial. This brand understands the evolving desires of today's generation, offering budget-friendly, practical, and eco-conscious pieces without compromising on quality or design.

The active wear collection boasts light yet robust pieces that endure heavy workout sessions. Exquisite and luxury jewellery styled to turn heads and make a statement are classified under the signature collection section. The office wear collection offers dainty bracelets, classic studs, and subtle smartwatch charms. The collection of commitment wear contains carefully crafted jewellery to express lasting love and togetherness. C Diamonds are lab-created and paired with 14K or 18K Gold to create dazzling statement pieces.

Que by M is an emerging brand specialising in minimalist gold jewellery and C Diamonds. Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, it brings Global designs to a competitive Indian market. The brand emphasises quality, transparency, and a consumer-centric business approach. It is bridging the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern appeal - in an affordable package. Their team comprises experts in jewellery innovation and artistry, quality control, precision manufacturing, market analysis, and commercial strategies.

