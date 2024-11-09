QuickVitals Named Finalist in the Australian AI Awards for AI Innovator – Healthcare

New Delhi [India], November 9: QuickVitals, an Indian health monitoring app, has been named a finalist in the AI Innovator – Healthcare category at the Australian AI Awards. This prestigious event celebrates groundbreaking achievements by professionals and organisations and solutions transforming industries, including healthcare, defence, aerospace, cybersecurity, banking, law, accounting, and wealth management.

The Australian AI Awards, held on November 6, 2024, showcased over 190 exceptional professionals and businesses across 25 categories. Being named a finalist among such esteemed companies is a testament to QuickVitals’ relentless commitment to innovation within the AI-driven healthcare sector.

“We are immensely proud to congratulate the winners of the Australian AI Awards across all sectors. This milestone reflects our unwavering dedication to AI-driven healthcare solutions and our ambition to bring ‘Make in India’ innovations to the world. Being recognized as a runner-up and finalist further strengthens the credibility of our mission,” said Mr. Harish Bisam, Founder of QuickVitals.

Launched in August 2024, QuickVitals is a mobile health monitoring application that uses a smartphone's camera to diagnose vital health metrics through facial recognition and gestures. Its AI-driven technology promotes proactive and habit-forming healthcare practices by empowering users to take control of their long-term health. Offering a cost-effective and time-efficient alternative to traditional diagnostics, QuickVitals enables seamless, real-time health monitoring.

Since its launch, QuickVitals has rapidly gained global recognition for its innovative approach to healthcare. This acknowledgement as a finalist underscores the company's commitment to revolutionizing healthcare with cutting-edge AI technology.

About QuickVitals

QuickVitals is a pioneering healthcare technology developed by Bisam Pharmaceuticals. The company is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance patient care and health monitoring. With a mission to bring ‘Make in India’ innovations to a global audience, QuickVitals leads the way in AI-driven healthcare solutions. Its vision is to revolutionize healthcare by ensuring advanced, accessible, and effective health monitoring for everyone, everywhere.

For more information or inquiries, please contact: sai@runwaymedia.co.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor