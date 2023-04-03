Qutone Tiles and actor Anil Kapoor's association enters its 9th year in a row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (/NewsVoir): Qutone Tiles - premium tile brand present in over 60 countries across the globe and with the constant changing scenario and need for Luxury Tile solutions in India, it is for the first time a Tile Brand has been offering Innovations and numerous Tile solutions - all under one roof. The brand offers a wide range of products for floor, wall and work surfaces, external facades the brand believes in presenting the consumers with something unique and classy. Be it the products or the Brand communication - Qutone has always amalgamated the best offerings and maintained consistency for its customers.

Qutone Tile has always been committed to delivering high-quality products that exceed customer expectations. The company has a strong vision of innovation and excellence, which has enabled it to introduce new products that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. l Kapoor has been an integral part of its brand building efforts since his association began. As a brand ambassador, he has effectively promoted Qutone's products and has contributed significantly to the brand's growth in the Indian market. His popularity and immense reach in India, along with his passion for quality, has helped Qutone Tiles establish itself as a leading brand in the industry for 8 years in a row, now entering its 9th year.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Agarwal, CMD of Qutone Tiles, said, "We are delighted to continue our association with l Kapoor, who has been an integral part of the Qutone family for the past 8 years. His strong connection with our brand and his ability to resonate with our audience has helped us create a distinctive identity for ourselves in the industry. We are confident that our partnership with him will continue to strengthen our brand and drive our growth in the years to come."

l Kapoor, who has been a part of some of the most memorable Bollywood movies, said, "I am thrilled to continue my association with Qutone Tiles. Over the years, we have built a strong relationship based on mutual trust and respect. I am proud to be associated with a brand that values quality and innovation as much as I do. I look forward to working with the Qutone team to take the brand to even greater heights in India and across the world."

In the past, Qutone Tiles has launched several campaigns with l Kapoor to promote its products. These campaigns have been hugely successful and have helped the company increase its brand awareness and market share. Qutone Tiles has also expanded its presence outside India, with a focus on delivering innovative products that cater to the needs of customers across different segments.

Looking to the future, Qutone Tiles has ambitious plans for business expansion and growth. The company aims to leverage its strong brand equity and market presence to introduce new products and expand into new markets. With l Kapoor as its brand ambassador, Qutone Tiles is confident of achieving its goals and becoming a leading player in the ceramic industry in India and abroad.

