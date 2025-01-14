QX Appoints Mandar Vanarse as Chief Technology Officer and Board Member

PRNewswire

London [UK]/ New York [US]/ Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 14: QX Global Group, a leading provider of business process management and transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Mandar Vanarse as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and a member of the QX Board, effective immediately.

Mandar joins QX with 30 years of experience in technology leadership, business transformation, and innovation. Most recently, he served as General Manager at Wipro Ltd., leading several technology strategies, including generative AI platforms, enterprise architecture, and digital transformation initiatives. His remarkable career also includes creating the globally adopted ASSIMPLER framework leveraged in United Nations award-winning projects.

Mandar has also worked with clients across geographies, including the United States, India, the Middle East, and Africa. He has led teams delivering in APAC, Australia, Europe, and beyond. His global experience, combined with his ability to handle diverse clients and teams, adds immense value to QX's leadership.

"Mandar is a visionary leader whose extens ive expertise in technology and innovation will be instrumental in advancing QX's tech-first approach," said Pom Chakravarti, Group CEO of QX Global Group. "His leadership will enable us to drive impactful solutions that meet our clients' needs for smarter, faster, and more efficient business processes. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

Commenting on his appointment, Mandar Vanarse said, "I am excited to join QX at such a pivotal time in its journey. QX's commitment to innovation and delivering client value resonates deeply with me. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to strengthen the QX Automation Acceleration Center, develop transformative solutions, and help with the topline and bottom-line growth."

Mandar holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Electronics) from the University of Bombay. He has further completed various professional, management, and technical certifications that have further enriched his expertise and leadership skills.

About QX Global Group

QX Global Group is a leading provider of business process management services, specializing in delivering scalable solutions that enhance efficiency, profitability, and enterprise value for clients. Through its Automation Acceleration Center and a comprehensive suite of outsourcing and automation services, QX helps clients address their most complex operational challenges and achieve measurable business outcomes.

For more information, visit us at www.qxglobalgroup.com.

