R Systems Appoints Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer to Enhance Organisational Excellence

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20: R Systems International (a Blackstone Portfolio Company), a leading digital product engineering company, is delighted to announce today the appointment of Satyadeep Mishra as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Satyadeep brings strategic vision and a client-centric approach to drive scalable growth through impactful people interventions.

Satyadeep Mishra joins R Systems with over two decades of experience in leading high-performing teams and crafting innovative HR strategies. He brings a unique blend of design thinking from large-scale organizations like Barclays, NatWest Group, Infosys, and Microsoft, combined with the agility and execution focus gained from fast-paced startups like Jio Platforms, OYO, and CleverTap. His extensive experience in product and engineering-led companies will be invaluable as we intensify our mission to support global enterprises.

"We are thrilled to welcome Satyadeep Mishra to the R Systems family," said Nitesh Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of R Systems. "His strategic vision and extensive experience will be crucial as we continue to grow and evolve. We are confident that Satyadeep will lead impactful people interventions, empowering our employees to reach their full potential and aligning our people strategy with our business objectives."

In his new role, Satyadeep will work closely with the executive team to align people initiatives with the company's goals and foster a culture of innovation and inclusivity.

"I am excited to join R Systems and contribute to its dynamic growth journey," said Satyadeep Mishra. "My focus will be on implementing people-centric strategies that not only drive business success but also create an environment where our employees can thrive, innovate, and grow. By fostering a culture of continuous development and engagement, we will ensure that our talent is the driving force behind R Systems' future growth."

