Race Eco Chain Ltd. Showed Its Initiatives for Organizing the Unorganised Waste Industry at GCPRS

New Delhi [India], July 12: Race Eco Chain Ltd., a pioneering force in plastic recycling and sustainability, participated among companies like Ganesha Ecosphere, Reliance and Indorama, at the prestigious Global Conclave on Plastics Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS), hosted by the All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA). The four-day event, is renowned for its insights into cutting-edge trends and business opportunities in plastic recycling.

The participation of Race Eco Chain Ltd. (RACE) got an overwhelming response from experts, industry leaders, and potential clients. RACE innovative approach to organizing India's unorganized waste supply chain was particularly lauded. This initiative aims to bring transparency and traceability, establish dedicated regional collection centers, and promote a circular economy while ensuring an ESG-compliant supply chain. Race has also built a 500+ pan-India network of suppliers which is leading to PIBO's (PRODUCERS/ IMPORTERS/BRAND OWNERS) and Recyclers collaborating with them for their supply chain network.

Race explained the huge demand for B2B (Bottle to Bottle) manufacturing and raw materials supply. They also presented its roadmap for setting up washing plants across India, primarily focused on B2B raw material supplies.

"The overwhelming response and collaboration discussions that we have done so far shows that things are looking positive and we are optimistic for the future collaborations we will be signing up. We are glad that we participated in GCPRS." - Aditya Pareek, Business Development Head, Race Eco Chain Ltd.

Race Eco Chain Ltd. is helping to recycle approximately 8,000 tonnes of PET plastic every month. Moreover, the company is producing a range of products made from rPET like cushion covers, curtains, and bags. Also, Race is into the production of biomass briquettes, which reinforce its portfolio in sustainable energy solutions. Furthermore, the company's listing on the NSE shows its growth and commitment to transparency in the financial markets.

Race has established its position in the market with strategic partnerships with renowned brands including Zepto, GEM Enviro Ltd. and recently, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd., India's largest PET recycler acquired an equity stake in Race Eco Chain Ltd.

The presence of Race Eco Chain Ltd. at the GCPRS not only highlighted its achievements but also showed its commitment to a more sustainable future.

