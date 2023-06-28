Racing like No Other: The New BMW M 1000 RR Launched in India

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 28: The new BMW M 1000 RR was launched in India today. Available as completely built-up units (CBU), this motorcycle can be pre-ordered at all BMW Motorrad India-authorised dealerships from today onwards. The deliveries for the same will begin in November 2023.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "With the new BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad has set a new milestone in the field of superbikes. It is a motorcycle built for those who are driven by passion and ready to take on challenges. Sporting the look of a winner, coupled with uncompromising acceleration and pure performance, the new BMW M 1000 RR stands for absolute performance and exclusivity down to the last detail. Just the typical M."

The motorcycle is available in two variants at an ex-showroom price* as follows -

The new BMW M 1000 RR - INR 49,00,000

The new BMW M 1000 RR Competition - INR 55,00,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The new BMW M 1000 RR is available in exclusive paint finishes, Light White / M Motorsport on the new BMW M 1000 RR and Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport on the new BMW M 1000 RR Competition.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved before delivery takes place.

For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The new BMW M 1000 RR.

The design of the new BMW M 1000 RR has one clear specification: victory. It features a lightweight, intricately crafted fairing in visible carbon fibre with M Design tapes. The chassis relies on the aluminium bridge frame as its centrepiece, supplemented by an upside-down fork and central suspension strut with Full Floater Pro kinematics. A colossal advancement in the aerodynamics area has resulted in the increased potential of the new M RR. Another positive effect of the new fairing is the now integrated protection of the M engine covers. Improved accessibility to the cable connections on the front indicator lights also ensures even faster dismantling to make the M RR "ready for track use" and thus for the racetrack. The M Winglets on the front fairing of the new M RR now produce significantly more aerodynamic downforce - both when riding upright and when leaning in corners. The M Carbon wheels stand out thanks to a new clear lacquer coat that brings out the high-quality, deep black shimmering carbon fibre structure even more intensively. Alternatively, the new M RR can also be ordered with forged wheels ex works. The brake ducts are integrated into the new front mudguards, which have been optimised for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake callipers.

The new M RR is powered by the water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 999 cc, designed for racing purposes. It generates a peak output of 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm and the maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,000 rpm. The new M RR sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.1 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 314 km/h.

Highlights of the engine include lightweight 2-ring forged pistons with optimised piston rings, narrow and lightweight cam followers, fully CNC-machined intake ports and BMW ShiftCam technology for varying valve timing and valve lift. Other indispensable components for a racing engine are titanium valves, optimised camshafts and longer titanium connecting rods from Pankl, each 85 g lighter than on the S 1000 RR engine, for reduced friction power and lower weight. The intake system features shorter intake funnels for optimised charge exchange at high engine speeds.

The new BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with an instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. Lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, electronic cruise control and heated grips are also available.

Riding modes "Rain", "Road", "Dynamic", "Race" and "Race Pro1-3" as well as the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC wheelie function with 6-axis sensor box provide the new BMW M 1000 RR an ideal adaptation to varied conditions of use. These enable individual adaptation of the most diverse control functions such as Engine (throttle), Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro to suit the rider's own skill level and riding style. Another feature that comes with the 'Pro Modes' is Launch Control and pit-lane limiter for perfect race starts and precise speed in the pit lane.

New tapes in M design on the rims emphasise this high-grade, high-tech look as well as the racing claim of M RR. A newly designed rear section with hump cover, rear and the rear sections above and below make the current M RR look even lighter, sportier and more dynamic. The short number plate holder and the ergonomically designed M Endurance seat are also new features. The number plate holder and the indicator and number plate lights form one unit and the functions of the brake and tail lights are integrated into the side indicator lights. Thanks to a modified wiring harness, which is now equipped with a so-called LWS connector in this area, disassembly is now even quicker and easier.

The new BMW M 1000 RR is also available with the M Competition Package that offers a fascinating mix of refined components for the racing technology gourmet and the aesthetically minded rider alike. In addition to the M GPS Laptrigger software and associated activation code, the M Competition package includes the M milled parts package, the M Carbon package as well as a natural-coloured anodised, 220 g lighter swinging arm, the DLC-coated M Endurance chain and the pillion package including hump cover. Components of the M milled parts package are brake and clutch levers milled from high-strength aluminium and anodised, as well as a new, weight-optimised rider footrest system reduced to the essential functions and a brake lever guard. The M Carbon package includes covers for the rear wheel made of high-quality visible carbon and coated with clear lacquer, as well as the drive sprocket, a chain guard and the side and tank panels on the left and right. The M Aero Wheel Covers are also reserved for the M RR M Competition.

A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorcycle accessories is available for further individualisation of the new BMW M 1000 RR.

