Radico Khaitan withdraws ‘Trikal’ whisky; stock may see pressure

New Delhi, May 28 Liquor major Radico Khaitan on Wednesday announced the immediate withdrawal of its newly launched whisky brand ‘Trikal’ after facing severe backlash over the brand’s name and imagery, which many claimed hurt religious sentiments.

The decision comes just days after the controversy erupted and could weigh on the company's stock performance when markets open on Thursday.

Reports now expect the stock to remain under pressure as investors may react to the product withdrawal and the negative sentiment around the brand.

In an official statement shared with IANS on Wednesday, the company said it respects the voices of Indian citizens and, as a responsible organisation, has chosen to discontinue the brand following an internal review.

“‘Trikal’ was never just a name -- it was intended as a tribute to India’s timeless spirit,” the company said, while explaining that the term comes from Sanskrit and refers to the past, present, and future.

The brand’s teal-coloured bottle label featured a minimalist line drawing of a face with closed eyes and a circular mark on the forehead, which critics said resembled Lord Shiva’s third eye.

Religious groups, Sanatan Dharma organisations, and political figures objected to the use of the term ‘Trikal’, which holds sacred significance in Hinduism.

Radico’s withdrawal follows mounting pressure from across the country. Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand’s Excise Commissioner, Harichandra Semwal, stated that no permissions had been granted for the manufacture, sale, or registration of the brand in the state.

He labelled viral claims of the whisky being sold in Uttarakhand as “misleading and baseless,” warning of legal action against those spreading false information.

Radico Khaitan, known for popular labels like 8PM, Magic Moments, and Rampur Indian Single Malt, had positioned ‘Trikal’ as part of its premiumisation strategy, priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,500.

The single malt had been launched in key markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Haryana, with plans for wider expansion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor