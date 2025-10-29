Radico Khaitan’s Q2 revenue dips 4.8 pc sequentially

Mumbai, Oct 29 Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Limited on Wednesday reported a 4.83 per cent decline in revenue on a sequential basis for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26).

The Rampur headquartered company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,056.72 crore in the September quarter, down from Rs 5,313.5 crore in the previous quarter (Q1 FY26).

However, revenue rose nearly 29 per cent compared to Rs 3,906.59 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q2 FY25).

The Magic Moments maker’s net profit jumped 73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 139.56 crore, driven by strong volume growth and continued focus on premium products.

In the same period last year, Radico Khaitan had posted a net profit of Rs 80.66 crore, while in the previous quarter, profit stood at Rs 130.52 crore.

Commenting on the results, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, said the company’s “premium-first strategy continues to deliver exceptional results -- strengthening its position as one of India’s most aspirational spirits brands.”

He highlighted the strong performance of Morpheus Rare Luxury Whisky in the super-premium segment and the growing presence of The Spirit of Kashmyr Vodka, now available in seven states.

Khaitan added that the Indian spirits market is witnessing a clear shift towards premiumization, and Radico Khaitan is well-placed to lead this transformation with its innovation pipeline, expanding distribution, and consistent brand investments.

Separately, the company’s board approved a scheme of amalgamation involving its wholly owned subsidiary Radico Spiritzs India Pvt Ltd and eight step-down subsidiaries.

The merger, which requires regulatory approvals under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act, aims to streamline operations, reduce compliance costs, and improve management efficiency.

Radico Khaitan, known for premium brands like Rampur Indian Single Malt and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, said the consolidation would help in better utilisation of capital, eliminate administrative overlaps, and create greater shareholder value.

Following the announcement, Radico Khaitan shares were down 0.61 per cent at Rs 3,169.

