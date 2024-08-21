Radio City and WOKA Team up to Transform Kids' Digital Experience

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Radio City, India's leading radio network known for its innovative content and extensive reach, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with WOKA, a pioneering app designed specifically for children aged 2-12. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Radio City's ongoing commitment to expanding its audience base and delivering safe, engaging, and trustworthy content to young listeners.

WOKA stands out for its strong emphasis on safety and trust, making it the go-to platform for parents seeking reliable, age-appropriate content for their children. With a focus on creating a secure environment, WOKA offers a unique blend of entertainment and educational materials, ensuring children enjoy a fun and enriching experience, while parents gain peace of mind.

Through this collaboration, Radio City will leverage its extensive media expertise to cater to the younger demographic, providing a robust platform for marketers to connect with this critical audience segment. The partnership is set to introduce a new era of content consumption for children, with WOKA's innovative approach poised to revolutionize the industry.

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and said, "We are excited to partner with WOKA, an app that aligns with our values of providing high-quality, trustworthy content. By combining our marketing expertise with WOKA's innovative platform, we aim to create a fun and safe digital space for kids. This joining of hands allows us to reach a new generation of listeners, and we are confident that it will open up new avenues for marketers looking to engage with younger audiences. We look forward to making a positive impact together and reaching more families across India."

Kiran Agarwal Founder & Chairperson, WOKA, added, "The mission of WOKA is to make the world a better place and what better way to do it than by creating a safe and secure environment for our children and grandchildren. The WOKA App has been created with this in mind where the focus is on "Saaf, Safe Manoranjan" with underlining morals and values for our children. A safe space for our kids. Our partnership with Radio City is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the way children consume content. By combining WOKA's unique and innovative platform with Radio City's extensive reach and content expertise, we are poised to create a truly unique and impactful experience for young users and their families. In WOKA, as we like to say, 'One World, One Family."

The collaboration between Radio City and WOKA underscores a shared vision of creating a safe, engaging, and innovative content ecosystem for children. As the partnership progresses, both companies are committed to continuously exploring new ways to enhance the content experience and meet the evolving needs of young audiences and their families.

Radio City, a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. under Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), is India's first private FM radio broadcaster with over two decades of experience. With 39 stations across 12 states and 1 Union Territory, Radio City reaches 62% of India's FM population, engaging 69 million weekly listeners (Source: AZ Research 2019). Its digital presence extends through www.radiocity.in.

Driven by its brand philosophy "Rag Rag Mein Daude City," Radio City has pioneered unique and impactful content that resonates with city pride. The launch of #CityKiNayiVibe aims to connect with Gen Z through a fresh, modern sound. Popular IPs like 'Babber Sher,' 'Joke Studio,' and 'Love Guru' have become listener favorites. The station also champions independent music with the 'Radio City Freedom Awards' and provides a platform for emerging talent through 'Radio City Super Singer,' the first radio singing talent hunt, ongoing for 14 years. Additionally, 'Radio City Business Titans' was introduced in 2022 to honor excellence in Indian businesses.

Radio City has embraced 'Radigitalization,' integrating radio with digital technology for a seamless experience. This includes AI-driven RJ Sia, who offers personalized, dynamic content, and RC Studio, a 24/7 video channel that blends video and audio, expanding Radio City's reach and engagement.

Radio City has earned over 217 awards from prestigious platforms such as New York Festivals, ACEF Global, and India Radio Forum. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited received 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' from Berkshire Media. The company has consistently ranked in 'India's Best Companies to Work For' by Great Place to Work Institute, earning recognition for its workplace excellence, particularly for women.

The WOKA app was launched in April 2024. It is a revolutionary app designed for children aged 2-12, offering a safe, trusted, and engaging platform for consuming content. With a focus on creating a secure digital environment, WOKA provides a diverse range of content, making it a trusted choice for parents and a favourite among young users.

A unique app for our children which boasts of a plethora of features not available as a package in any other app; Live Television, Live Radio, OTT exclusive web-series, Karaoke, Audio books, Digital games and a Shopping Mall for kids.

WOKA Studios is also poised to launch its exciting action packed web-series, Masila, which is the foundation of WOKAVERSE - A collection of superheroes who work together to fulfil WOKA's mission to make the world a better place to live in.

