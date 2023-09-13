Rahul Mishra conferred Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 13: On behalf of the French government, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, today conferred the insignia of Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) on designer and haut couturier Rahul Mishra at a special ceremony at the Residence of France.

This distinction comes in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of arts as a designer, and his deep commitment to the promotion of Indian crafts and know-how internationally. This award also honours his enduring contribution to the cultural relationship and cooperation between France and India.

Rahul Mishra debuted in the world’s fashion capital with his prêt-à-porter collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2014. This was also the year that saw him become the first Indian designer to win the International Woolmark Prize, which spurred Suzy Menkes, then Editor of Vogue International, to call him “a national treasure”. In 2020, he was invited to showcase his creations as a guest designer at the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Week, by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, which famously recognises only 16 haute couture houses as its members. The creator of “Impressionist poetry” through Indian weaves and 3D hand embroidery, Rahul Mishra has been particularly acknowledged for his commitment to “slow fashion” or ethical and sustainable fashion.

Speaking at the investiture, the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said: “It is a privilege to recognize today a spectacular Indian artist, Rahul Mishra, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of Indian fashion and has left a remarkable impact on the global stage, especially in Paris. His dedication to craftsmanship, sustainability, and the fusion of Indian and French design sensibilities is truly commendable. Through this award, France honours Rahul Mishra’s outstanding achievements and his contribution to forging a deeper connection between our two nations”.

Accepting the recognition, Rahul Mishra said: “I am deeply humbled to receive the prestigious insignia of ‘Chevalier of the Order of Arts & Letters’ from the Government of France. I express my sincere gratitude to Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, to the Minister of Culture of France, and President Emmanuel Macron, for this kind recognition. I accept this insignia on behalf of each member of my crafts community, my mentors from various stages of life, friends and critics in the media, colleagues from the team, my family, friends, and lastly my partner & wife, Divya. This honour is a validation of our aspirational journey of translating Indian artistry into the fabric of French high couture and it truly belongs to the incredible team, the countless hearts and hands that touch our creations and realise my imagination into reality.”

Ordre des Arts et des Lettres :

The French government distinction l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Letters) is conferred on “persons who have distinguished themselves by their creativity in the field of art, culture, and literature or for their contribution to the influence of arts in France and throughout the world.” Some noted Indian recipients of this honour in the past include Bharti Kher, Subodh Gupta, Shah Rukh Khan, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Raghu Rai, Ebrahim Alkazi, Habib Tanveer, and Upamanyu Chatterjee.

