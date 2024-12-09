Railway Minister Inspects Integrated Track Monitoring System by ADJ Engineering & TVEMA

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 9: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently inspected the 'Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS)' at New Delhi Railway Station. ITMS stands out with its advanced technology, designed to monitor and measure critical track parameters at speeds ranging from 20 to 200 kmph. This capability ensures comprehensive diagnostics and monitoring of track infrastructure without compromising operational efficiency, making it an essential tool for modern railway maintenance and safety management.

ITMS features contactless monitoring technology, utilizing Line Scan Camera,

Laser sensors and high-speed cameras, Accelerometers, etc. for precise and efficient data collection. Visual Track Component Defect Detection and Identification of Infringements in Schedule of Dimension are being done for the first time in Indian Railways. Edge Servers are installed on coach itself to enable real time processing of the data and it provides real-time alerts of critical defects via SMS and email, enabling immediate action to maintain the safety and reliability of railway operations.

The visit underscored the government's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for infrastructure modernization while emphasizing the role of Indian companies in realizing the "Make in India" vision.

ADJ Engineering, headed by Director Manish Pandey, has been at the forefront of developing advanced systems for Railway diagnostics and Track monitoring. The company has state-of-the-art facilities dedicated for manufacturing of Advanced Railways Diagnostics Systems. These innovations promise not only to enhance passenger safety but also to significantly ease the workload of track maintenance workers.

During his visit, Vaishnaw commended the outstanding performance of ITMS over the last two years and announced the further procurement of this technologies to equip all zonal railways. ITMS is currently being operated and maintained by trained engineers of ADJ Engineering for a period of seven years.

ADJ Engineering has a strong track record of successful collaborations with Indian Railways, including projects like Rail Inspection System, Rail Corrugation Analysis System, Broken Rail Detection System, Ultrasonic Rail Testing System, etc.. The firm's dedication to innovation and its alignment with national priorities have made it a key partner in modernizing India's railway infrastructure.

Manish Pandey, Director of ADJ Engineering, expressed pride in the company's contributions, stating, "Our focus has always been on delivering top-notch solutions tailored to India's unique needs. This visit reaffirms our commitment to creating world-class systems and supporting the growth of indigenous engineering excellence."

With this collaboration, ADJ Engineering Pvt Ltd exemplifies the integration of advanced technology and local expertise, setting a benchmark for industry-wide innovation.

