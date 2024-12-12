Railways geared up for 'Mahakumbh', to run 13,000 special trains: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that steps were being taken to increase passenger amenities in Railways and 12,000 general coaches were being produced to boost unreserved passenger travel to ensure greater accessibility and convenience for economically weaker sections of society.

The minister was replying to debate in the Lok Sabha on Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was later passed by the House.

Answering the questions from members, Vaishnaw highlighted several significant initiatives and achievements of the Indian Railways.

On the apprehensions by members about the privatization of railways, the minister categorically responded that it was a "fake narrative".

Speaking on a wide range of topics, the Minister detailed efforts to enhance passenger convenience, improve operational efficiency, ensure safety, and promote transparency in recruitment processes.

From infrastructural advancements to innovative train services, the Minister emphasized the Railways' commitment to serving the diverse needs of the nation.

He talked of balanced focus on both economically weaker and others by maintaining a ratio of 2:3 for non-AC coaches and 1:3 for AC coaches.

To meet the growing demand for general coaches, a special manufacturing program has been launched, aiming to produce 12,000 general coaches.

Out of this, 900 have already been added this financial year, with a target of manufacturing 10,000 more, ensuring convenience for unreserved category passengers.

He referred to extensive preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh. A total of 13,000 trains have been planned to cater to the anticipated surge in passengers, reflecting a focused effort to serve middle-class and economically weaker families.

The Minister highlighted the operational efficiency of the Railways during the Chhath and Diwali festivals. During these periods, approximately 7,900 special trains transported over 1.80 crore passengers without major inconveniences, he said.

The Minister also talked about induction of the Amrit Bharat train series, designed entirely for non-AC passengers.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology similar to Vande Bharat trains, these trains offer a noise and jerk-free travel experience. Plans are underway to produce 50 additional Amrit Bharat trains after the successful operation of the initial fleet.

The Minister highlighted the Namo Bharat train initiative, designed for short-distance city pairs with high-frequency shuttle services.

Two Namo Bharat trains are already operational, and after performance evaluations, large-scale production will be initiated. This step aims to replicate European regional train standards for the Indian middle class.

The Union Minister cited the recent Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination as a model of transparency and efficiency.

With 1.26 crore candidates participating across 211 cities, the examination concluded without a single paper leak or incident. As a result, 1,30,581 young individuals secured employment, setting a benchmark for fair recruitment processes.

Addressing demands for a structured recruitment process, the Minister said the Railways have introduced an annual calendar for exams. Recruitment for 58,642 positions is currently underway, with over 11 lakh candidates recently participating in the loco pilot selection process. He assured Parliament of the Railways' commitment to providing maximum employment opportunities transparently.

Vaishnaw had introduced the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in August.

The changes are intended to streamline the constitution and composition of the Railway Board, thereby boosting the overall efficiency of railway operations. The bill was introduced to modernize and strengthen the administrative framework of Indian Railways. This will reduce the need to refer to two laws and instead reference will be required only to one law.

The Minister said that all unmanned authorized level crossings are today 100 per cent manned or eliminated by constructing a flyover or underpass.

He said 12,000 flyovers and underpasses have been constructed in these 10 years. This achievement ensures enhanced safety and efficient train operations, he said.

Vaishnaw highlighted the growth trajectory in the railways under the current government, including bullet train, dedicated freight corridors, digital control of stations for safety and infrastructure projects in the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.

