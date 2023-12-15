Raj and Sharmila Thackeray inaugurate Sharvari Luth’s Jehangir exhibition, Alekhyam

Artist, architect and educationist Sharvari Luth's exhibition Alekhyam is a unique fusion of creativity and architectural finesse takes one on a visual odyssey, transcending conventional boundaries and connecting to the essence of life.

Alekhyam, exhibited at the Jehangir Art Gallery, was inaugurated by Raj Thackeray and Sharmila Thackeray along with Nihar Thackeray, Ankita Thackeray, Harshavardhan Patil, Saryu Doshi, Kiran Chopra, Parvez Damania and Ratan Luth in the presence of Charan Sharma, Shaina NC, Vishwas Nangare Patil, Vivek Phansalkar, Sudharak Olwe, Shirish Shete, Paramesh Paul, Shantanu Das, Malhar Narvekar, Purvashi Raut Narvekar, Pradeep Chandra, Roshni Damania, Nisha JamVwal, Bina Aziz, Sachin Khedekar, Nityam Singha Roy, Shashi Bansal, Mickey Mehta, Anil Kumbhare, Sanjay Darade, Om Swami, Adv Zulfi Menon, Amrapali. Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer among many others, with Sharvari and Ratan Luth playing perfect hosts.

Said Police Commissioner of Mumbai Vivek Phansalkar, who graced the exhibition with his wife, “Sharvari Luth's paintings offer a blend of art and architecture in great geometrical proportions. Her uniqueness lies in her bright line drawings. Her works on the elephant and tortoise sculptures are also very unique. I like the tortoise the most.”

“Sharvari plays with vertical and horizontal multidimensional lines and colors, a combination of architecture and art and that is amazing,” said Padma Shri Sudharak Olwe, a photographer of global repute.

Added Parvez Damania, entrepreneur and art collector: “I have been following Sharvari's work for a long time. With every exhibition, she follows a different style, and that is not easy for any artist. Her growth has been exceptional.”

Averred Bina Aziz, “I love Sharvari's works. She is very meticulous and her works are very pleasing to the eye. This time, she has added a few beautiful and creative sculptures as well.”

“From the ethereal and ethnic bells to the geometric abstracts, I have been following Sharvari's exhibitions. I love her use of black and her works on the sculptures. The way bright colours and lines bring depth to the canvas makes her works very unique,” expressed actor Sachin Khedekar.

“Sharvari's art is outstanding, unique and exemplary. It is a combination of art, architecture and geometry. It draws you into it and each work brings with it newer meanings,” felt Addl. Director General of Police – Anti-Corruption, Vishwas Nangare Patil.

Voiced Sharmila Thackeray, “Sharvari's technique of marble glazing on sculptures impresses me. Her earlier works on bells were as inspiring. Sharvari is a creator and her creations never cease to amaze me.”

Added Shaina NC, “Sharvari combines architecture with art and creates unique paintings and sculptures. Women like her who follow both their profession and passion with equal energy never ceases toy amaze me.”

Sharvari Luth was visibly touched.

“Having such illustrious personalities to grace your art exhibition inauguration and say such beautiful words on your work is truly a blessing. I am simply overwhelmed.”

