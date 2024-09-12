Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma holds talks with leading Japanese firms

New Delhi [India], September 12 : A high-level delegation of the Government of Rajasthan led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting with senior officials of Wafuku Hospital and Home Care Group in Tokyo on Thursday.

Besides that, Chief Minister-led delegation also held series of one-on-one interactions with the senior officials of major Japanese firms including Honda Motor Company Limited, Wafaku Hospitals and Home Care Group, TOHO Group among others.

Japanese company officials showed interest in collaborating with the state government, enhancing health services in the state and promoting cultural exchange between Japan and Rajasthan.

Executive Vice President Aoyama and senior officials of Japanese company Honda Motor Company Limited also met with Rajasthan government delegation led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

In this meeting, Honda expressed its gratitude to the Rajasthan government for its unwavering support and gave information about the company's operations in the state.

Speaking about his global strategy, he said that India has an important role in his plans and also said that Rajasthan holds an important place in his long term plans.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister discussed the opportunities available in Rajasthan for investors and invited Honda to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in the state.

A high-level delegation of the Government of Rajasthan led by Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met the officials of the Indian Embassy in Japan today. On this occasion, Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George and other officials of the Embassy were present.

Sharma also held talks with Ministers of the Japan government and sought Japan's continued support in facilitating investments in Rajasthan. This includes holding meetings with Ishii Taku, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Ishibashi Rintaro, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT).

CM invited the Japan government to attend the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur in December this year.

Rajasthan CM in a post on social media post said, "Our resolve- Rajasthan should be established as the investment capital of India In the context of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit, during my visit to Japan today, I participated in a meeting with Mr. Ishibashi Rintaro, Parliamentary Deputy Minister, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), Government of Japan, in the capital Tokyo. On this occasion, he was apprised of the vast investment opportunities available in Rajasthan, the strong industrial policies of the state, developed infrastructure facilities and skilled human resources. Also, he was cordially invited to attend the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 as a special guest."

