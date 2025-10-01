Rajasthan: Farmers can claim insurance for rain-damaged harvested crops

Jaipur, Oct 1 Farmers whose harvested crops stored in the fields for drying have been damaged by unseasonal rains can now claim compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), provided they report the loss within 72 hours, said Secretary of Agriculture and Horticulture, Rajan Vishal, in response to the recent unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and cyclonic conditions affecting various regions of Rajasthan.

Vishal clarified that under the PMFBY, insurance coverage extends to crops kept in the field for drying for up to 14 days post-harvest. If these are damaged due to adverse weather events such as untimely rains or storms, farmers are eligible to claim compensation on an individual basis.

To initiate the claim process, affected farmers must report crop loss within 72 hours. This can be done through the Krishi Rakshak Portal or by calling the helpline 14447.

Alternatively, farmers can submit a loss form to the local insurance company, nearest agriculture office, or relevant bank branch in their district.

The Agriculture Department has issued instructions to all insurance companies to promptly survey the losses reported and initiate further action.

Officials from both the department and the insurance providers have been directed to reach the affected areas without delay and begin field-level crop damage assessments.

“Immediate surveys and timely action are essential so that eligible farmers receive compensation at the earliest,” Vishal emphasised.

He urged all cultivators to ensure they meet the 72-hour reporting window, as delays may affect their eligibility for claims.

This initiative is part of the government’s continued efforts to provide timely relief to farmers and minimise the financial impact of weather-related crop losses.

