Rajasthan's Mohit Choudhary from Utkarsh Classes tops SSC-CGL 2022 exam nationwide

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): Army subedar's Son Mohit Choudhary from Jodhpur, a student of Utkarsh Classes, has made history by securing the top position (AIR-1) nationwide in the SSC-CGL 2022 exam. The Staff Selection Commission, New Delhi, conducted the exam for 30,000 different posts, including approximately 400 positions for Income Tax Officers. More than 3.6 million candidates from all over the country applied for various posts through this examination.

Mohit Chaudhary hails from Kishangarh, Rajasthan, and expressed his happiness on his achievement. He attributed his success to the support of his parents, teachers, and Utkarsh Classes. Mohit specifically mentioned the guidance he received from Kumar Gaurav's 'Phool-Patti wali Class', which focuses on Current Affairs & Static GK and is live on the YouTube Channel of Utkarsh Classes at 6 am daily. This class also holds the world record for the highest live viewership in an educational session on YouTube.

Mohit completed his 10th and 12th grade from Nasirabad Army School and had previously attempted a defence interview, however, was not able to clear it. After completing his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, he made his second attempt at the SSC-CGL exam in 2022 and secured the top position. Mohit's father, Prabhulal Jat, holds the position of Subedar in the army. Proud of his son's success, he shared that Mohit had given up a job that was offering him a package of Rs 3.50 lakh from a private company to prepare for the exam.

Dr Nirmal Gehlot, Founder & CEO of Utkarsh Classes, Jodhpur, stated that it would undoubtedly inspire all competitive exam aspirants in the state and motivate them to prepare with greater dedication and confidence. Over the past 21 years, Utkarsh has consistently produced excellent results in various competitive examinations.

Apart from Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Prayagraj, Utkarsh Classes has established offline centres in Indore, where students prepare for various central and state-level competitive exams, as well as entrance exams like NEET-JEE and CLAT. Additionally, Utkarsh offers over 650 online courses on Utkarsh App.

