Rajeev Rastogi, Founder of WhiteApple LLP, Wins 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Media and Entertainment

New Delhi [India], September 7: Rajeev Rastogi, Founder and Managing Director of WhiteApple LLP, was honored at the 14th edition of Entrepreneur India's Entrepreneur 2024 Awards. Recognized for his exceptional contributions to the VFX and film industry, Rastogi received this prestigious award from a distinguished jury that included Anand Rathi, Dr. Ganesh Nagarajan, Yogesh Bhatia, and Rajneet Kohli.

This award adds to a list of high-profile recipients such as Aman Gupta, Rana Daggubati, Gazal Alagh, Tanmay Bhatt, Amit Jain, and Anupam Mittal (over the years).

Rastogi's career trajectory has been remarkable, from his role as Visual Effects Producer at Excel Entertainment to serving as Chief Operating Officer at Drishyam VFX. His leadership at WhiteApple LLP has set new standards in VFX, establishing the company as a leader in the field.

His list of accolades is impressive, including being named one of Insight Success's "30 Young and Dynamic Entrepreneurs to Watch" in 2019, receiving the "Excellence in Animation and VFX" award from Business Mint in 2020, and being honored with the Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar in 2023. He also earned an honorary Doctorate in Visual Effects and won the "Best VFX - Jury" award at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.

Beyond his company, Rastogi has made significant contributions as a consultant on major projects and has shared his expertise at leading industry events.

His recognition at the Entrepreneur India 2024 Awards underscores his substantial influence on both entrepreneurship and the visual effects industry, further cementing his position as a leading figure in media and entertainment.

