Rajesh Power Net Profit in FY25 Rise 258% Y-o-Y to Rs.93.36 Crore

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 16: Ahmedabad based, Rajesh Power Services Ltd (BSE Code: 544291) engaged in the business of providing consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies and private utilities and industries has reported net profit of Rs. 93.36 crore for the Financial year 2024-25 ended March 2025 as compared to the net profit of Rs. 26.02 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2023-24, Y-o-Y growth of 258%. Total income of the company in FY2024-25 also grew over 277% Y-o-Y to Rs. 1114.66 crore as compared to total income of Rs. 295.06 crore in the FY 2023-24. EPS of the company for the FY2024-25 was reported at Rs. 57.74 per share.

For the six months period (October 2024 to March 2025) ended 31st March 2025, company reported net profit of Rs. 65.2 crore, growth of 131% as compared to the net profit of Rs. 28.16 crore reported in the first six month (April 2024 to Sep 2024) of the financial year. Total income during H2 of FY 2024-25 was reported at Rs. 792.89 crore, 146% growth over total income of Rs. 321.77 crore reported in the H1 of FY 2024-25.

On 23rd April 2025, company has secured fresh orders worth Rs 1116 crore from government and institutional clients, reinforcing its strong presence in the engineering, procurement and construction sector. The orders include turnkey contracts for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11/22kV high-tension underground and overhead networks, and 220/66kV gas-insulated and air-insulated substations across Gujarat. The company will also execute projects for 132kV/66kV underground cable installation. These projects are scheduled for completion within 12 to 18 months, providing robust revenue visibility.

Key Highlights:

- Total Income for FY25 was reported at Rs. 1114.66 crore

- Company recently secured new orders inflows worth Rs. 1,116 Crores from a combination of government and institutional customers.

Company has raised Rs. 160.50 crore by the way of its IPO in the month of November 2024. The IPO comprises of fresh issue of Rs. 93.47 crore and offer for sale of Rs. 67 crore. Company's shares are listed on BSE SME exchange on 02™ December, 2024.

Established in 1971, Rajesh Power Services Ltd PSL is one of the leading specialized Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) companies engaged in the Power Transmission & Distribution Sector. RPSL is providing its services across various verticals including Turnkey execution of GIS Substations, AIS Substations, Extra High Voltage Power Cables and Transmission Lines, and Construction of Distribution Systems. A concentrated, customerfocused approach and the mission to deliver top-class quality have enabled RPSL to maintain its position in its core business area for over five decades.

The company caters to government and institutional customers across India. As of March 2024, Rajesh Power Services Limited had a strong order book valued at Rs. 2,358.17 crore, This order book represents projects to be executed over the next three financial years, demonstrating the company's robust pipeline of work. The company focuses on executing turnkey projects, operation & maintenance, and consultancy services, particularly within the power utility sector.

