Rajnandini Metal Ltd. Bags Orders Worth Rs 111 Crores from KEI Industries Ltd, Orient Cables India, amongst Others

New Delhi [India], December 19: Rajnandini Metal Ltd. (NSE: RAJMET) has announced receipt of orders amounting to Rs 111.42 from KEI industries Ltd., Orient Cables India Pvt Ltd., Dailmer Industries Pvt Ltd., Paramount Communications Ltd., Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd., amongst others.

Earlier, for the quarter ended 30 September 2023, the company reported Revenue from operations at Rs 333.10 Crore, with PAT coming in at 6.50 Crores.

Rajnandini Metal Limited deals in various products such as Copper Rod, Annealed Bare Copper Wire, Fine Copper Wire, Multi Stranded Copper Cables, Bunched Copper Wire, Submersible Wires and Flat Cables as well as House Wires. Its clientele includes top names from the field of Steel, Automotive, Light/Heavy Engineering, Construction, Chemical and Electronic Industry.

The global resourceful network of Rajnandini Metal is expanding the business scope in 15 countries & nourishing the relationships with the numerous buyers & suppliers over the world. Global reach of Rajnandini Metal expanding to the entire world with their wide product-mix & marketing segments. Rajnandini Metal creating the rigid presence in the various segments like, recycling industries, steel raw - materials, plastics, chemicals, petrochemicals & construction industries. Rajnandini Metal is serving best quality products & services to all the buyer and suppliers as per their satisfactions & desire.

