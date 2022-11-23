Rajnish Wellness Limited plans major expansion

BSE listed Rajnish Wellness Ltd., a leading wellness and pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of various ayurvedic and ethical personal and healthcare products and supplements, has announced major expansion plans, whereby it plans to ramp up its Franchisee brand stores Dava Discount from current 80 stores to 120 plus in the current fiscal.

Rajnish has an excellent marketing network with a huge presence on various e-commerce and online platforms, giving it an edge over other players. The company has a presence in over 21 states with over 500 super stockists and 10000 distributors having a presence in more than 1 lac Medical stores pan India.

According to Rajnish Kumar Singh, MD, the company has chalked out huge expansion for its division, 'Dava Discount' Franchisee outlets.

Rajnish Wellness Limited has initiated an Exclusive Dava Discount brand and is working on the Franchisee model and offers a discount of Flat 25 per cent on all branded medicine all over India with home delivery.

The company has reached a figure of more than 80 franchisee outlets at various locations within Mumbai.

