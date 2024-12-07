Rajveerr Singh, Jyoti Yadav starrer romantic music video "Tu Zindagi" released by Panorama Music, fans go crazy

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 7: Versatile actor Rajveerr Singh has made his mark in Bollywood with films like "Shashank" and "Ghost Star". The extremely romantic song "Tu Zindagi" featuring Rajveerr Singh, who has also worked in South cinema, has been released on the official channel of Panorama Music, which is being liked and shared a lot on social media. In this music video, Jyoti Yadav's amazing chemistry with Rajveerr Singh is visible.

The singer and lyricist of this beautiful video is Chandan Mondal while the music is composed by Brijesh Vishwakarma. The director of the video is Dev Joshi, creative director is Sawrabh Singh, DOP and editor is Nitish Chandra. The producer is Hollycow Entertainment and EP is Vishnu Bansal.

It is worth mentioning that Rajveerr Singh has won many Best Actor awards for Ghost Star, while this film has also been selected in many international film festivals. Rajveerr Singh, who has made a strong entry in the South Industry, is also doing many other projects. Rajveer has also shot some more music videos in foreign locations like Europe, UK, which will be released soon. Rajveerr Singh's upcoming projects include a Bollywood film and 2 Kannada films named Redrum and Gorgeous Rascal, which are going to be released soon.

Youtube Link : https://youtu.be/DsdaezkmwTw?si=LUYxLLegU1hUr-Tq

