Rakesh Jhujhunwala to be cremated in the evening

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street, has passed away at the age of 62. The billionaire investor passed away early on Sunday morning because of kidney ailments.

According to a money control report, the veteran investor is likely to be cremated in the evening today. The report further adds, that the family is waiting for the arrival of Jhunjhunwala's brother. One of the richest men in the country, he was last seen in public at Akasa Air’s launch.

Jhunjhunwala was also chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech, as well as a director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, and Geojit Financial Services.