Rakhi Creations & Studio Unveiled their Uchit Anand Collection

New Delhi (India), November 24: Rakhi Mishra unveiled her first collection, “Uchit Anand,” after successfully establishing Rakhi Creations & Studio. The brand focuses on sustainable and slow fashion in order to develop more ecologically friendly clothes and lifestyles. The objective of a company is to develop and promote environmentally friendly apparel and lifestyle products that is also fashionable and economical. The Uchit Anand Collection consists of Apparels and Lifestyle Products like Scarfs, sling bags, baby products, Comforter.

The collection “Uchit Anand” is named after and dedicated to Mr. Achitanand, who is the father of Rakhi Mishra. He played a very big role and inspired Rakhi to create Rakhi Creation & Studio. “Uchit Anand” has a profound significance and is derived from Sanskrit, which individually means to provide; “Uchit” means to suit, and “Anand” describes Brahman and, at the same time, the ultimate condition of the individual self. She is determined to provide natural product services and to implement innovative ideas for their growth. Change your lifestyle and the environment with Rakhi Creations’ sustainable fashion, which includes apparel and lifestyle products.

With an emphasis on environmentally friendly clothes Rakhi Mishra, a young entrepreneur from Noida, has started her dream project, “Rakhi Creations & Studio.” Being an independent woman in business was a significant risk she took in order to pursue her passion and establish a name for herself in the sustainable clothes market. During epidemic, she was able to interact with her customers through social media and personal contacts, giving them with a service to acquire her items. Previously, she worked in product distribution for the global market, where Indian Post distributed recycled clothes and silks. That’s when she joined Sadhguru’s “Save Soil” campaign, which changed her outlook and moved her focus to Mother Nature.

Rakhi Mishra, Founder and Managing Director of Rakhi Creations & Studio Pvt. Ltd., commented “I am delighted that my first collection, ‘Uchit Anand’ is now available to the public. It took me and my team several months to complete. It’s been a long held desire of mine. Rakhi Creations’ sustainable fashion will help you make a difference in your lifestyle and the environment, and more collections are lined up and soon will accessible.”

Young businesswoman Rakhi Mishra has a great ambition to succeed and have an impact on the fashion and lifestyle industries. She got bitten into the business at a young age. Before starting Rakhi Creation & Studio, Rakhi Mishra worked in product distribution for the global market. She is pushing for change in the fashion and lifestyle industries with her determined and purposeful approach to bringing organic and sustainable products to protect the environment and the energising vibe of fashion, her love for organic and sustainable fashion, quality awareness, craftsmanship, the innate need to keep breaking the rules, and most importantly, her constant effort to give back to nature.

