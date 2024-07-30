Ram Lala song Produced by Monjoy Joy Mukerji and Dr Etienne Premdani mesmerized devotees during Lord Ram Pran Prathishta at The Netherlands Sai Mandir

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: The entire world is immersed in the spirituality and devotion of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram and now after Ayodhya, there is another Ram Lala idol built which has created history. This Ram Lala idol in the Sai Mandir, Olst The Netherlands is the first ever in entire Europe.

The relentless endeavour of Dr Etienne Premdani for building Sai Mandir in The Netherlands has borne fruit as this Sai Mandir has Sai Baba, Hanuman ji, Shiv Lingam and now Ram Lala as the deities worshipped here. Dr Etienne who practises Ayurveda and has been influential in spreading the rich Indian cultural ethos had one such devotional rendezvous with filmmaker Monjoy Joy Mukerji. Dr Etienne Premdani further added," This Ram Lala song is a beautiful melody that the Ram Lala devotees loved here and they are mesmerized the moment we play this enchanting song."

Monjoy Mukerji expressed,

" It has been like a dream come true as this melodious Ram Lala song has been loved by the devotees in India and all over the world! It was even played at the Pran Prathishta event of Ram Lala in The Netherlands and the ardent devotees of Shri Ram are enthralled everywhere.We are truly blessed by this surreal experience and the fact that the audience loved this song has given our entire team a divine motivation."

The singer Hansika Pareek's soulful singing has added life to this melodious song.

This Ram Lala song sets the mood for your entire day and you feel energized. Hence we asked the Music Director Ajay Singha about how this song was conceptualised. Ajay said, " Our idea was to keep the music toned down and not high pitched so that when you listen to it in the morning it is soothing, relaxing and calms your mind. The iconic flute part played by Kiran Vinkar in the song transcends you to a divine state."

As we have witnessed that this musical gem has captivated everyone; we even interacted with the Lyricist Shekhar Astitwa who besides other genres has written thousands of devotional songs dedicated to Hindu Gods. Shekhar Astitwa expressed," As Ram Lala song depicted the infant version of Shri Ram as a child; I have tried to incorporate that in the lyrics which acts as a kind of lullaby by Ram's mother Kaushalya and it highlights Prabhu Shri Ram's greatness in the entire Bramhand ( Universe ).

The Ram Lala song is an eternal gift by Monjoy Joy Mukerji to his mother Shrimati Neelam Mukerji and has been made under the banner of MJM Productions and it is presented by Shree Joy Mukerji Enterprises. There are more devotional songs on the anvil by MJM Productions for which the official announcements will be made soon.

Ram Lala Song :

https://youtu.be/LeQ36iSq_9w?si=pvoeYuOeCQeF1QB8

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor